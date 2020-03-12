TOP RANK ALERT: No Fans Allowed To Attend March 14 & March 17 MSG Shows in NYC

Better safe than sorry, it was decided. Better to let the show go on, to an extent, but minimize risk, the powers that be at Madison Square Garden and Top Rank came to conclude.



Thus, there will be no chatter about how well Shakur Stevenson or Mick Conlan draw, because no customers will be allowed entry to see the fighters play their trade at the MSG THEATER on Saturday and then on Tuesday.

Here is the release the Las Vegas company sent out early Thursday afternoon:



NEW YORK (March 12, 2020) — Due to the coronavirus pandemic, and to ensure the health and safety of boxing fans and the fight participants, Top Rank announced today that the March 14 and March 17 events at Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden will proceed without spectators. The only individuals granted access to the events will be essential production and support staff, in addition to fighters and necessary team members, and credentialed media. Both events will still be shown live on their respective ESPN platforms.

As for future events, Top Rank is consulting with its venue partners and will make a determination in due course.

Full refunds for tickets purchased for the March 14and March 17 events will be available at the point of purchase.