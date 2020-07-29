Sampson Lewkowicz Cancer Surgery Successful

Good news to report out of Texas. The boxing lifer Sampson Lewkowicz had surgery to attend to thyroid cancer, and the native of Uruguay is said to be in good spirits, recovering nicely.

Lewkowicz came to the United States in 1971, and found in a niche in a retail environment. His amiability, on display at an NYC electronics store, allowed him to build relationships with marquee celebs.

By the later 90s, he used his charm and ability to network in a new arena: the boxing realm. As a matchmaker, talent scout, manager and then promoter, Lewkowicz has carved out a niche in the pugilism sphere.

This is the dude who alerted higher ups of the potential owned by Manny Pacquiao, and then Sergio Martinez. Here is the release which went out on Wednesday regarding Sampson’s medical travails and his current status:

Having undergone successful thyroid cancer surgery, promoter Sampson Lewkowicz wishes to thank hundreds of well-wishers and assure them he will be making his comeback very soon.

“God works in mysterious ways,” said the recovering Lewkowicz.

In early June of this year, Lewkowicz says he had a small abrasion on his nose. “My four-year-old granddaughter, Emma, noticed it,” he explains, “she called it a ‘boo boo,’ and she made me promise to go to the doctor for it. I went to the doctor and while he was examining me, he noticed a lump in my neck and ordered me to undergo a biopsy, which revealed I had thyroid cancer and several tumors.”

Lewkowicz was originally scheduled for surgery July 30, but for personal reasons, that date was later cancelled, leaving him without a surgeon.

“On July 24, I was informed that the doctor cannot do the surgery. I shared this development with my friend Ricardo Rizzo, and he told another friend of mine, Juan Carlos Tapia from Panama. Within two hours, Tapia gave me the name of Dr. Adan Rios at the Memorial Hermann Health System, who had helped him and several family and friends.”

Rios immediately referred him to specialist Dr. Ron Karni, who ran further tests and spotted another aggressive cancer in addition to the previous three.

Lewkowicz was hurried into surgery at River Oaks Hospital & Clinics in Houston on Tuesday and, today, is recovering comfortably with his lovely wife Ketty at his side.

“The surgery was a success,” he happily reports. “All the tumors and cancer were removed.”

The grateful Lewkowicz wishes to thank all of his well-wishers, including WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman, who rushed a rosary blessed by Pope Francis to his bedside upon hearing the news.

“Regardless of your religion, we all have red blood in our veins. Thank you to all who prayed for me.”

Lewkowicz is eager to get back to work.

He says he’s aiming to return in time for the August 15 bout featuring his fighter, the two-time WBC super middleweight champion David ‘El Bandera Roja’ Benavidez, on Showtime.

Benavidez will make a title defense against Roamer Alexis Angulo at the Mohegan Sun in Connecticut.

About Sampson Boxing

Sampson Boxing has promotional partners all over North and South America, Africa, Asia, New Zealand, Australia, Europe and Central America. Sampson Boxing events have been televised on such premiere networks as HBO, Showtime, ESPN, ESPN+, DAZN, VS., FOX, Fox Sports and several international networks. For more information, visit sampsonboxing.com.