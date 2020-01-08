Salita Signs A Top Twin In the Sweet Science Realm, Co-Promotes With Vet Dunkin

Salita Promotions Signs Undefeated Detroit-Based Welterweight Prospect Joseph Bonas to a Promotional Contract

Dmitriy Salita proudly announces the signing of undefeated Detroit-based welterweight Joseph Bonas to a co-promotional contract.

Bonas (6-0, 5 KOs), a four-time national champion as an amateur and twin brother of also undefeated welterweight Jacob Bonas, is an immensely popular Romanian American with star potential.

The 26-year-old puncher trains with top-tier chief second Javan “Sugarhill” Steward at the new Kronk Gym and says he’s got big plans now that he’s inked a contract with the up-and-coming Salita.

“I feel great about singing with Dmitriy Salita,” said Bonas. “Me and (now co-promoter) Cameron Dunkin (of Now Promotions) knew it was going to be a great decision. He is making a lot of big moves and putting fighters in great positions and his shows are on a big level. He’s based in Detroit, close to me and is making real noise as a promoter. His work speaks for itself. I know where Salita can get me and it’s the very top.”

The confident Bonas (below, in “My Art Rules” picture) revealed some ambitious plans for his fistic future.

“I want to fight as much as I can this year and work on dropping my weight to 140 while racking up wins. I’m currently fighting at a catch weight from 147 to 152. My overall goal in boxing is to, of course, become a world champion and make as much money as I can and put my family in a better place. I also want to show people that I am the next Detroit great. I will take this sport over and win titles in more than one weight class.”

Bonas will have his first fight as a Salita Promotions fighter this Friday, January 10, a four-rounder against Steubenville, Ohio’s Glenn Mitchell (3-4, 3 KOs) on the untelevised undercard of undisputed middleweight champion Claressa Shields’ 10-round main-event showdown for the vacant WBC and WBO 154-pound titles against Croatia’s Ivana Habazin (20-3, 7 KOs) at the Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City, N.J. and live on SHOWTIME BOXING: SPECIAL EDITION (9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT).

“Joseph Bonas is one of the best prospects in boxing and I am very excited about working with him,” said Dmitriy Salita. “He comes from the old Kronk Gym and is the connection between the rich history of the past and the future. I believe that he, along with his brother Jacob, will bring big championship fights to the city of Detroit.”

Brother Jacob Bonas (4-0-1, 2 KOs) will also appear this Friday in a four-rounder against Highwood, Illinois’ Christian Rivera (1-0-1).

In the night’s other televised bouts, undefeated welterweight Jaron Ennis (24-0, 22 KOs) will take on hard-punching Bakhtiyar Eyubov (14-1-1, 12 KOs) in the 10-round co-main event and in the telecast opener, WBA Super Middleweight Champion Alicia Napoleon Espinosa (12-1, 7 KOs) meets IBF Champion Elin Cederroos (7-0, 4 KOs) in a 168-pound world title unification.

The event is promoted by Salita Promotions in association with T-REX BOXING PROMOTIONS. The Napoleon-Espinosa vs Cederroos fight is promoted by Salita Promotions in association with DiBella Entertainment.