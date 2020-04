PREMIER BOXING CHAMPIONS LINES UP ANOTHER WEEK OF WORLD CHAMPIONS, RISING STARS & TOP CONTENDERS ENGAGING FANS ACROSS SOCIAL MEDIA PLATFORMS.



Check in next week with Mikey Garcia, Jermell Charlo, Shawn Porter, Yordenis Ugas, Mario Barrios & Brandon Figueroa during social distancing.



LAS VEGAS (April 24, 2020) – As April is counted out and May prepares to enter the ring, Premier Boxing Champions will continue to bring fighters closer to fans with an intriguing lineup of world champions, rising stars and top contenders set to appear on PBC social media platforms all next week.Four-division champion Mikey Garcia appears on "Time Out With Ray Flores" live on the PBC Instagram page this Monday, April 27 at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT.