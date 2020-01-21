Mike Hilton Tops ChampBox1, From Promoter Silver Bow, Saturday Night in Trenton, NJ

Local Inspiration Mike Hilton Headlines This Saturday Night on Silver Bow’s ChampBox1 Fight Card at Cure Insurance Arena in Trenton, New Jersey; Plus Undefeated LaQuan Evans, Quaseem Carter, Frederic Julan, Trenton’s Shinard Bunch in action

Trenton, NJ (January 21, 2020) – This Saturday night at the Cure Insurance Arena in Trenton, New Jersey, Silver Bow’s ChampBox 1 card will unfold for your viewing pleasure, and will be headlined by Trenton’s own Mike Hilton.

Hilton (9-0, 7 KOs) will compete in a six-round bout.

Hilton has become an inspirational story. He grew up in the rough streets of Trenton, and was involved in the gang life-style, but went on to not only turn his life around, but become a mentor to those around the Trenton area.

“My training camp went very good. I had some good and tough sparring,” said the 33 year-old Hilton.

The fight, along with the beginning of the series in Trenton, could not only be a launching point for Hilton’s career inside the ring, but could also serve as motivation to young people in the area.

“It’s very important and a big deal to me. I can show kids that have made mistakes in life, that you can still do something good, and have a positive purpose to continue to follow your dreams. After everything that I have gone through, I am thrilled to be here, as I have friends who are not here.”

Learn more about Hilton, from his appearance on the Everlast TALKBOX podcast, at the 45:00 minute mark.

Hilton survived those streets to become the 2015 National Golden Gloves Champion, where he was the first ever Garden State resident to win the National Elite tournament.

Hilton will be making his first ring start in 21 months and believes the beginning of this series in his hometown will jump-start his career towards contendership.

“I am looking to fight as often as I can. Hopefully at least four fights this year because of this series. One thing for sure is that I won’t be inactive. I definitely see this series getting bigger and bigger with each event. And I think Trenton needs someone that they can get behind. That person is me. I am that person. With all the things that I have gone through, I feel that I can be that role model to kids in the area and show that that I have turned my life around, and that if I can do it, so can they. I am still not where I want to be, but I am better than where I was.

“I feel that with the right people around you, you can do what ever you want.”

Appearing in six-round bouts will be middleweight Ian Green (12-2, 9 KOs) of Paterson, NJ; light heavyweight Frederick Julan (11-0, 9 KOs) of Brooklyn; welterweight Shinard Bunch (6-1, 5 KOs) of Trenton and light heavyweight Chris Thomas (14-1-1, 9 KOs) of Beachwood, NJ.

In four round bouts–Heavyweight Jaywon Woods (11-1-1, 5 KOs) of Danville,VA; middleweight Laquan Evans (2-1, 1 KO) of Philadelphia; cruiserweight Mike Moore (1-1) of Bristol, PA

All opponents will be announced Wednesday.

Highlighting the amateur portion of the card will be locals Zaire Gross, Kevin Alexander and Jabbar Abercrombie.

Tickets for this special evening of boxing are $25, $39, $59, $79 and the 1st two rows are $99.

The event is being sponsored by Flash Tech IT and CyberSecuirty since 1992. www.flashtech.com