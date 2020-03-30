Matchroom Boxing Schedule Changes Because of Coronavirus

In line with the BBBofC and Government guidelines relating to COVID-19, Matchroom Boxing have postponed all events scheduled to be taking place in May, including Dillian Whyte vs. Alexander Povetkin at Manchester Arena on May 2, Lee Selby vs. George Kambosos Jr at the Motorpoint Arena Cardiff on May 9 and Oleksandr Usyk vs. Derek Chisora at The O2 in London on May 23.

Subject to the developing situation, Whyte’s Interim WBC Heavyweight World Title clash with Povetkin has been rescheduled to Saturday July 4th, while Selby’s IBF Lightweight World Title Final Eliminator against Kambosos Jr has been rescheduled to Saturday July 11th. Tickets will be valid for these rescheduled dates or refunds will be available from your point of purchase.

A new date for Usyk’s blockbuster Heavyweight showdown with Chisora is also being worked on, with tickets remaining valid for the rescheduled date once announced and refunds available from your point of purchase.

The health and safety of the boxers, staff, event contractors and fans involved with our events remains the top priority for Matchroom Boxing and we thank everyone for their understanding. We look forward to bringing world class boxing events back to these shores as soon as it is safe to do so.

Our thoughts are with everybody affected by the COVID-19 outbreak at this difficult time.