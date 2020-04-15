Press Release

Mairis Briedis-Yuniel Dorticos May 16 WBSS Fight in Latvia Is OFF

Bout between Mairis Briedis and Yuniel Dorticos set for 16 May 2020 in Riga/Latvia cancelled

WBSS is monitoring the developing COVID-19 situation. Under the current circumstances, a feasible date for the WBSS Cruiserweight Final between Mairis Briedis and Yuniel Dorticos is out of reach.

The final for the Muhammad Ali Trophy was originally scheduled to take place on 21 March 2020 in Riga, Latvia, and then rearranged for 16 May 2020 due to the spreading of COVID-19 – in line with the measures put in effect by the Latvian government to contain the disease. On 7 April 2020, the Latvian government extended the state of emergency and the containment measures until at least 12 May 2020.

Our top priority is to protect the health and safety of the boxers, fans, officials, and staff involved in the World Boxing Super Series. WBSS will inform further as the situation develops.

 

