Keith Thurman, Deontay Wilder, Leo Santa Cruz On PBC Programs Next Week

PBC KEEPS PUNCHING OUT BOREDOM!

PBC Boxers Continue to Engage Fans Through Social Media During Social Distancing

Keith Thurman, Deontay Wilder, Anthony Dirrell, Leo Santa Cruz, Gervonta Davis, Andre Berto & David Benavidez to Appear on PBC Social Media Platforms Next Week.

LAS VEGAS (April 10, 2020) – Premier Boxing Champions boxers will roll into another week of taking to social media to engage with fans during social distancing. Each week PBC will present opportunities for fans to hear from boxers as they try to find ways to pass the time.

Former unified welterweight champion Keith Thurman appears on “Time Out With Ray Flores” live on the PBC Instagram page this Monday, April 13 at 3 p.m. ET/12 p.m. PT.

Former heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder and former super middleweight champion Anthony Dirrell will appear on the PBC Podcast with hosts Kenneth Bouhairie and Michael Rosenthal.

The Podcast will be available on Wednesday, April 15 on the PBC website, iTunes, Spotify, Soundcloud, Stitcher, Spreaker and other outlets.

WBA Super Featherweight Champion Leo Santa Cruz will appear in the “At Home With…” series, hanging out live on the PBC Facebook page on Wednesday, April 15 at 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT. And in a special edition of “At Home With…”, WBA Lightweight Champion Gervonta “Tank” Davis will be interviewed by former welterweight champion Andre Berto live on the PBC Instagram page on Friday, April 17 at 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT.

WBC Super Middleweight Champion David Benavidez will appear on “Going The Distance” on the PBC YouTube Channel on Thursday, April 16. Benavidez will be breaking down his fight against Anthony Dirrell at 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT.

In addition, “PBC Replay” will feature a replay of the full televised card for the first Leo Santa Cruz vs. Abner Mares showdown on the PBC YouTube Channel on Saturday, April 18 at 8 p.m. E/5 p.m. PT.

This week’s schedule is loaded with some of PBC’s top attractions sharing their insights and life during these challenging times. Stay tuned. There’s more to come.