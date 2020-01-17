Keeler Thinks He’s A “Banana Skin,” And Says He Will Take Belt From Andrade

Show of hands, please, from those of you who think Luke Keeler can be the first man to down Demetrius Andrade…

I will wait…

OK…

Not a sea of hands out there.

Should there be more? Probably not, to be honest; Andrade is a pound for pound top tenner to me. And Keeler is not.

The Irishman has lost to Tom Doran twice, and drew with Adam Jones, in 2018. The 7-29-5 Adam Jones…

I think I just saw a hand drop…

But, for you folks thinking the 32 year old from Dublin can do it, and render Boo Boo 28-1, you already know he holds a W over Luis Arias, who is no bum. They clashed in Ireland, and the winner grabbed two knockdowns, and a 96-91 win. (The ref was the lone score-keeper for this collision.)

The first knockdown showed that Keeler has decent pop on his left hook–Arias was pulling out, a tad too slow and didn’t expect the Irishman could reach him. He then followed up with some inaccurate tosses, and those sorts of launches against Andrade would leave him open for stern counters.

Keeler’s mobility is average, and below average for a guy getting a middleweight title crack. When he gets backed to the ropes, and squares up, Andrade will strafe him.

Boo Boo is quite content to do the pugilism thing and let the judges hash it out. But rather than seeing a 120-109 finish, he’d do well to push himself to be a stopper, and, like Doran in 2016, stop Keeler.

Stranger things have happened, than seeing Keeler beat Boo Boo—but I’d bet the house, my house, your house, the White House, that it won’t.

Here is a release which went out touching on Keelers’ mindset heading into the Jan. 30 Andrade-Keeler face-off on DAZN:

KEELER: ‘DELUDED’ ANDRADE IS WRONG TO LOOK PAST ME

Irishman sends WBO ruler a warning ahead of Miami clash

Luke Keeler has branded Demetrius Andrade ‘deluded’ and has predicted he’ll rip his WBO World Middleweight title away from him when they clash for the belt at the Meridian at Island Gardens in Miami on Thursday January 30, live on DAZN in the US and on Sky Sports in the UK.

Keeler (17-2-1 5 KOs)…

..heads into his first World title fight full of confidence with impressive wins over Luis Arias and Conrad Cummings in 2019 and a blossoming relationship with trainer Pete Taylor, father of Irish star Katie Taylor.

The Irishman is confident he will be the first man to inflict defeat on the two-weight king Andrade (28-0 17 KOs)…

..and believes that the Rhode Island ace is looking past him to blockbuster bouts and unification fights – and that lack of focus on the job at hand can play into the challenger’s hands in Miami.

“He’s really talking himself up,” said Keeler. “I don’t know if he believes it or he’s a bit deluded, but he hasn’t produced it in the ring yet. He hasn’t really fought anyone elite, I think he is going to overlook me and I think he is that deluded that he believes he’s one of the greatest and he just has to turn up to win. That’s going to count against him and I am taking that belt with both hands.

“He’s already talking about the Charlo fight and that’s a dangerous mindset when I am coming in with my lottery ticket basically. I’m merely a hindrance to him. I don’t have a great record on paper, there’s a couple of losses on there that shouldn’t have been losses, so he can look past me.

“I think I am a banana skin to him, there’s no pressure on me, for me it’s easy. When you go in against guys you are expected to win it’s tough, this is easy mentally and it’s lifted me as I know it’s a life-changing chance for me. Win this fight and you are talking a contract with DAZN and massive pay days in huge fights.

“I want to win his World title and move on. Some of these guys go in and respecting him too much, fear him in there and I am going in there to rip it from him. He talks about being the best Middleweight out there, but he hasn’t proven it yet and I will prove him wrong on the night.”

Keeler and Andrade clash on a huge night of action in Super Bowl week with Tevin Farmer (30-4-1, 6 KOs) defending his IBF World Super Featherweight title against JoJo Diaz (30-1, 15 KOs), unified World Super Bantamweight champion Daniel Roman (27-2-1, 10 KOs) defending his titles against Murodjon Akhmadaliev (7-0, 6 KOs) and YouTube stars Jake Paul and AnEsonGib clashing on their pro debuts.