Julian Williams, Erislandy Lara, Jarrett Hurd, Erickson Lubin & Brian Castaño talk stacked division & more to engage fans during social distancing.

LAS VEGAS (May 1, 2020) – The star-studded 154-pound division will take center stage next week as some of Premier Boxing Champions’ top super welterweights will appear across PBC social media platforms to continue to engage with fans during social distancing and talk about the loaded weight class.

Top contender Erickson Lubin appears on “Time Out With Ray Flores” live on the PBC Instagram page this Monday, May 4 at 3 p.m. ET/12 p.m. PT.