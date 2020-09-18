Georgia Boxer Haven Brady, 65-10 As Amateur, Signs With Top Rank

(September 18, 2020) — Haven “The Hitman” Brady Jr., an 18-year-old featherweight phenom from Albany, Ga., has signed a multi-year professional pact with Top Rank.

Brady will turn pro in a four-round bout Saturday, Oct. 3 on the Jose Zepeda-Ivan Baranchyk undercard, live on ESPN+.

As an amateur, Brady went 65-10 with 30 knockouts, and in 2019, he won gold medals at the Junior Olympics, Eastern Qualifiers and National PAL tournaments.

“Top Rank has afforded me a great opportunity. It’s a pleasure to fight under the Top Rank banner, and I’ll never let them down,” Brady said. “I’m a power puncher. When my opponent doesn’t go, I can use my boxing skills. Whatever an opponent presents, I can adapt to any style.”

Brady also excels outside the ring. A 2020 Westover High School graduate, Brady also graduated from Albany Technical College with an associate degree in business management. He maintained a 3.5 GPA in his high school and collegiate studies.

Brady trains at Soul City Boxing in Toledo, Ohio, under the guidance of Otha Jones II and Roshawn Jones, and alongside undefeated prospects Isaiah Steen and Otha Jones III.

Brady said, “I want to be a great fighter, someone that everyone remembers. Most importantly, I strive to be a role model for the youth. I’m excited to fight on ESPN+ in my pro debut. I can’t wait to show the fans my talent. There’s a new fighter to watch in the featherweight division.”