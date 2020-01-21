Ex World Champs Rau’shee Warren & Caleb Truax Added To Feb. 15 Caleb Plant Show

Former World Champions Rau’shee Warren & Caleb Truax Compete in Separate Attractions Highlighting Undercard Lineup Saturday, February 15 from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

Undefeated IBF Super Middleweight Champion Caleb Plant Makes Homecoming Title Defense Against Vincent Feigenbutz Headlining FOX PBC Fight Night & on FOX Deportes

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (January 21, 2020) – Former bantamweight world champion Rau’shee Warren will battle Mexico’s Gilberto Mendoza in a 10-round attraction, while former super middleweight champion Caleb “Golden” Truax takes on Ghana’s Ernest Amuzu in a 10-round showdown, highlighting the non-televised undercard lineup on Saturday, February 15 from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.

The event is headlined by undefeated IBF Super Middleweight World Champion Caleb “Sweethands” Plant making a homecoming world title defense against mandatory challenger Vincent Feigenbutz in the FOX PBC Fight Night main event and on FOX Deportes. Coverage begins at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT and features welterweight contenders Bryant Perrella and Abel Ramos battling in the co-main event, plus lightweight contender and Nashville native Austin Dulay facing former title challenger Diego Magdaleno in the televised opener.

Tickets for the event, which is promoted by Sweethands Promotion, TGB Promotions and Sauerland Promotions, are on sale now and can be purchased at ticketmaster.com.

The undercard will also see Chicago’s Vernon Brown (12-1-1, 8 KOs) battling Augusta, Georgia’s Justin DeLoach (18-4, 9 KOs) in an eight-round super welterweight fight, plus unbeaten Cuban Maidel Sando (9-0, 7 KOs), who now lives in Nashville, taking on Mexico’s Sergio Gonzalez (6-7-1, 2 KOs) in a six-round super middleweight attraction.

Rounding out the lineup is unbeaten Ashland City, Tennessee native Tyler Tomlin in a lightweight fight, and the pro debut of Cincinnati’s Duke Reagan in a four-round super featherweight contest against North Carolina’s Da’jour Burney.

Warren (16-3, 4 KOs) will return to action for the first time since a close decision loss in a world title fight against unbeaten champion Nordine Oubaali in January 2019. A southpaw from Cincinnati, Ohio, Warren won the WBA Bantamweight World Championship with a majority decision over Juan Carlos Payano in 2016 and lost the title the next year to Zhanat Zhakiyanov by split-decision. The 32-year-old became the first three-time Olympic boxer from the U.S. when he qualified for consecutive Olympic teams in 2004, 2008 and 2012. He will be opposed by the 30-year-old Mendoza (15-7-3, 7 KOs), who is from Mexicali, Mexico and now lives in Modesto, California. Mendoza has won eight of his last 10 fights, including a draw in his last fight against Oscar Vasquez in October 2019.

A native of Osseo, Minnesota, Truax (30-4-2, 19 KOs) will step back into the ring after being forced to withdraw from a scheduled title eliminator against Peter Quillin in August 2019. The 30-year-old had previously faced Quillin in April in a fight that was ruled a no contest because of a cut he suffered due to an accidental head butt. Truax became world champion in 2017 when he went to the U.K. and upset James DeGale to capture the IBF 168-pound crown. Truax lost a narrow decision in the rematch to DeGale but bounced back to stop Fabiano Soares in August 2018. He will take on the Hohoe, Ghana native Amuzu (25-5, 22 KOs), who now fights out of Prichard, Alabama. Amuzu will look to rebound from a November 2019 defeat against Ievgen Khytrov.