Everlast To Sponsor Iconic Legacy Event In Dubai

D4G Promotions is thrilled to announce that Everlast will be the title sponsor for the prestigious #Legacy event in Dubai this weekend – as Jamel Herring defends his WBO super-featherweight title against Carl Frampton.



The highly-anticipated, first ever world title fight to be held in the Middle East, takes place at Caesars Bluewaters Dubai on April 3, and will now feature one of the biggest sports brands in the world.

Everlast has been synonymous with boxing for generations, worn by all of the greats throughout the years, including the likes of Muhammad Ali, Marvin Hagler, Sugar Ray Leonard, Roberto Duran, Joe Frazier and many more.

The brand has established itself as the boxing industry’s market leader, providing a wide range of elite products that includes gloves, sports equipment, clothing and footwear.

Having announced a historic pledge to British boxing last week – a commitment to sign 52 new fighters this year – today’s sponsorship news is yet another bold statement of Everlast’s dedication to boxing.

Everlast will now be involved in April’s groundbreaking event, as Frampton looks to become the island of Ireland’s first ever three-weight world champion when he challenges American hero Herring.

Elsewhere on the card, Zhankosh Turarov and Tyrone McKenna meet for the WBO Intercontinental super-lightweight title, boxing legend and former four-weight world champion Donnie Nietes faces Pablo Carrillo for the vacant WBO International super-flyweight title, Kazakhstan sensation Tursynbay Kulakhmet defends his WBC International super-welterweight title against 20-0 opponent Heber Rondon, and American prodigy Keyshawn Davis returns.

Chris Zoller, Vice President, Marketing & Product Development at Everlast, commented: “We’re delighted to be involved in such an iconic event, the first world title fight in the middle East. It really is an incredible card for fight fans and hopefully a sign of things to come in the region.

We’ve been working with Carl Frampton for some time now and what better way to get behind him, and the sport of boxing, that to get involved in his biggest fight to date. Ahmed Seddiqi and D4G Promotions are really paving the way for boxing in the Middle East and we’re looking forward to working with him and his team to show the world what Dubai has to offer.”

Ahmed Seddiqi of D4G Promotions said: “We are honoured that a brand as famous as Everlast are showing their support for our massive Legacy event on April 3.

“Everlast is recognisable worldwide as one of the best brands in all of sports, and this is a very exciting step for D4G Promotions.

“It is important in this sport that the boxers receive as much backing as possible, and joining forces with Everlast helps to show everybody just how prestigious this event is going to be, so we can’t wait.”