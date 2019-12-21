Evan Holyfield Gloving Up Feb. 8, 2020

Evan Holyfield on my watch list when I saw I puton my watch list when I saw his aggression level and the fluidity in his striking in his pro debut. So, I perked up when I got a release announcing his next fight.

I also reached out to his promoter, Kathy Duva, and asked for some insight, her perceptions on what makes the son of Evander tick. Her response:

“Well, one of the first things I learned about Evan was that he wrote a book when he was around 19. So I bought the book and read it before I went to meet him,” Duva told me. “In the book he gives some pretty sage advice about how to go after a goal and reach it. It was apparent to me, just from reading the book, that he has the mindset required to prevail in such a tough sport. He asked me which part of the book I liked best—no doubt quizzing me to see if I had actually read it. I told him I was most impressed with the chapter about how he was confronted by the police when depositing his high school graduation money at an ATM late at night after his party. He talked about how he had to keep a cool head and not let the situation escalate into another all too common tragedy. So, by then I knew that he was goal oriented, smart enough to find out if I was telling the truth in a fairly subtle way, and cool headed enough to not lose his composure in a very stressful situation. All traits that he will help make him successful in the ring.”

Goof stuff…Here is the release announcing the son of the legend’s next fight:

December 21, 2019, Daytona Beach Florida — Evan “Yung Holy” Holyfield’s next fight will take place at Hard Rock Hotel Daytona on Saturday, February 8, it was announced today by Main Events and Christy Martin Promotions.

Holyfield will fight once again at junior middleweight.

Holyfield announced himself to the professional boxing world on the Canelo-Kovalev November 2 fight card at MGM Grand with a spectacular seventeen second stoppage (TKO 1), which you can watch HERE.

His second fight took place in Houston on November 23, stopping his opponent with a vicious body shot (KO 4). Watch the viral body shot KO HERE.

Evan Holyfield (2-0, 2 KOs) raised in Atlanta now living and training in Houston and son of Four-Time World Heavyweight Champion Evander Holyfield, has this to say: “I’m so grateful that I’m able to spend the holidays with my family reflecting on the incredible year I’ve had. I’m truly blessed. And I can’t wait to get back in the ring on February 8! The boxing world better get ready because 2020 is the start of my decade!”

Christy Martin: “Christy Martin Promotions and The Hard Rock Hotel Daytona Beach are very excited for the opportunity to work with Main Events to introduce Evan Holyfield to boxing fans in Central Florida,”

Kathy Duva, Main Events CEO: “This is a great opportunity for Evan to continue the progress he’s been making as a pro and to be introduced to a new audience in Florida. I’m also thrilled to be working with Christy Martin on this fight, especially since we are both being inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2020!”

The event will be live streamed via Facebook and YouTube on Payne Boxing Television channels. More information will become available as we get close to the event.