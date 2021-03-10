Estrada-Chocolatito Documentary Premieres Tomorrow

Fight fans can go deep into the camps and rivalry between Juan Francisco Estrada and Roman ‘Chocolatito’ Gonzalez in the first Matchroom Media produced documentary, as ‘Estrada vs. Chocolatito II – Repeat or Revenge’ airs at 1pm ET tomorrow (Wednesday) on DAZN and from 8pm ET on DAZN’s YouTube channel. The doc drops ahead of their unification rematch at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas on Saturday night, live worldwide on DAZN.

The documentary also airs on ESPN Latin America at 2.30am and 12.30pm on ESPN3 in Latin America on Saturday and before the event starts on ESPN2 in Latin America – all times local to Argentina (ET +2).

Estrada and Chocolatito renew their rivalry over eight years since their first meeting in LA, with Chocolatito coming out on top and retaining his World Light-Flyweight title. The champion was on his way to being the pound-for-pound number one at the time of their first bout, while Estrada was in his first World title fight – and now they both hold belts going into the rematch.



The documentary takes fans to both camps, as Estrada prepares for battle in Hermosillo, Mexico and Chocolatito plots victory in Coachella, California, explores the thoughts of both men ahead of Saturday’s rematch, takes both fighters back to their first clash and even further to their contrasting childhoods and beginnings in the sport.

As well as hearing from the two headliners on Saturday night, Thai star Srisaket Sor Rungvisai, who has faced both men and is set to face the winner of the rematch down the line also features, while promoter Eddie Hearn, the executive producer of the documentary, sets the scene for a perfect appetizer to whet the appetite for Saturday night’s showdown.

“As a fight fan this is one of the best fights I’ve ever made and it’s one of my proudest achievements to get to put this fight on,” said Hearn.

“Now is the time, the ultimate unification fight. Two pound for pound greats, the fight that boxing needs and wants. Two absolute legends of the sport – this is a coin flip.

“Estrada and Chocolatito are true legends of the sport. Chocolatito is a silent assassin, looks so small and dainty with that wonderful, smile, but he’s so clever, so cute, so dangerous in the ring.

“Estrada looks like he could sing in a choir, and then you watch him in the ring and he’s a clever, brutal and fierce fighter.

“I’m very proud of the Matchroom Media team for their work on this project. We understand the importance of storytelling and their first production sets the scene perfectly for this weekend.”

Estrada and Chocolatito clash on a massive night of triple-header World title action.

There’s another case of repeat or revenge as Jessica McCaskill (9-2 3 KOs) defends the undisputed World Welterweight title against Cecilia Brækhus (36-1 9 KOs) and there’s a Matchroom debut on the card for Hiroto Kyoguchi (14-0 9 KOs) as he defends his WBA and Ring Magazine World Light-Flyweight titles against Axel Vega (14-3-1 8 KOs), and it’s a huge night for a clutch of rising talents on the bill.

Ford (8-0 4 KOs) has been in hot form, closing 2020 out with impressive stoppage wins in Florida and Texas and the 21 year old takes on unbeaten New Mexico talent Aaron ‘Angel Baby’ Perez (10-0 6 KOs) over eight rounds.

Williams (7-0 6 KOs) is looking to build on his own stellar 2020 performances where he won all three of his fights via stoppage in Miami, Mexico City and Dallas, and ‘Ammo’ will look to continue that streak in his first eight round bout against the experienced ‘Momma’s Boy’ Denis Douglin (22-7 14 KOs) who has shared the ring World champions George Groves, Anthony Dirrell, David Benavidez and Jermell Charlo.

Souleymane Cissokho (11-0 7 KOs) is back in action for the first time since September 2019 and the unbeaten Frenchman tangles with Daniel Echeverria (21-10 18 KOs) over eight rounds.