Dropkick Murphys Will Stream FREE Concert Tuesday (7 PM ET)

Dropkick Murphys are throwing a St. Patrick’s Day party this year and the whole world is invited. Dropkick Murphys’ Streaming Up From Boston online concert will be simulcast worldwide on Tuesday, March 17 (St. Patrick’s Day) at 7:00 PM ET / 4:00 PM PT via the band’s YouTube, Facebook Live and Instagram pages, as well as via Twitch.

Watch a promo video here: https://youtu.be/8z9nzdZshtM

Dropkick Murphys founder Ken Casey explains, “For the first time in 24 years, we are not playing on St. Patrick’s Day weekend. The current world situation is the ONLY thing that would ever stop us from doing so.”

Dropkick Murphys’ originally scheduled hometown St. Patrick’s Day Week Boston Blowout shows have been postponed until later this year. Visit www.DropkickMurphys.com for details.

The band recently released the single “Smash Sh*t Up,” and will release a new album on September 11 through the band’s own Born & Bred Records. “Smash Sh*t Up”is available digitally and on limited edition colored vinyl paired with B-side “The Bonny,” a cover of Gerry Cinnamon’s 2019 song.

For more information on Dropkick Murphys, and to watch the Streaming Up From Boston online event, go here.