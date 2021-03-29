CARL FRAMPTON: I CAN’T WAIT TO MAKE HISTORY!

Carl Frampton has vowed that he will go down in the history books by defeating Jamel Herring to win the WBO super-featherweight title on this weekend’s #Legacy spectacular in Dubai.

The D4G Promotions event takes place at Caesars Palace Dubai on Saturday, as Frampton (28-2, 16 KOs) finally gets the chance to step into the ring with Herring (22-2, 10 KOs), in what is the biggest fight to ever take place in the region.

A victory for The Jackal would see him become a three-weight world champion, and the Belfast hero is determined to grab his chance.

Frampton said: “The fight is finally here. I am absolutely delighted that it is as it’s been a fight that has been talked about for well over a year.

“It’s a huge fight and gives me the chance to become the island of Ireland’s only ever three-weight world champion, and one of the only ever Brits to do it. I’ve done it the hard way too, as I have beaten champions to win all my world titles.

“I have a lot of respect for Jamel Herring, as a man and as a fighter, but I have full confidence in myself that I will beat this guy. You’re always confident in every fight, but I feel this is meant to be and meant to happen. I will not let him take it off me.

“I will do whatever it takes to get my hand raised at the end of the fight. Jamel will be well up for this, but I am too, and I cannot wait to make history.”

Elsewhere on Saturday’s event, Zhankosh Turarov and Tyrone McKenna meet for the WBO Intercontinental super-lightweight title, American prodigy Keyshawn Davis faces Richman Ashelley, four-weight world champion Donnie Nietes clashes with Pablo Carillo for the vacant WBO International super-flyweight title, Kazakhstan sensation Tursynbay Kulakhmet defends his WBC International super-welterweight title against 20-0 opponent Heber Rondon, and local stars Faizan Anwar and Fahad Al Bloushi return.