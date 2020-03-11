Apti Davtaev Sees Lucas Browne As Step Up Opponent

DETROIT – March 11, 2020 – Undefeated heavyweight power puncher Apti Davtaev talked about the skills he has developed while training at the famed Kronk Gym in Detroit as he prepares to take on veteran Lucas Browne in the 10-round co-main event live on SHOWTIME®(10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT) Saturday, March 28 from Park Theater at Park MGM in Las Vegas in a Premier Boxing Champions event.

“Training in Detroit has made me stronger,” said Davtaev. “I have a fresh new look on boxing. I’m more confident and experienced, and my power has grown immensely. I’ve also become a more aggressive fighter. I go after opponents and try to finish them, rather than just beating them.

“Most of my day is taken up by training. We have a boxing session at Kronk in the morning, and I follow that up with cardio or strength and conditioning training in the evening. I will be in peak condition for this fight.”

Davtaev (in photo by My Art My Rules) stepped in to face Browne after he was originally scheduled to face Otto Wallin, who withdrew because of an injury. However, Davtaev comes into the matchup already in fighting shape, having put together two knockout victories so far in 2020.

“Training is going well and I feel great fighting so regularly,” said Davtaev. “I’m definitely turning up the intensity for this important fight with Lucas Browne, but I was already in great shape. I fought in Moscow in February and before that in Atlantic City in January.”

The hard-hitting Browne presents the toughest opponent of Davtaev’s career so far, which has served to motivate the 30-year-old Russian heading into March 28.

“A victory over Lucas Browne is very important to me,” said Davtaev. “The heavyweight division is very exciting right now with many top names, and I believe I am one of them.

“I’ve only seen a few of Browne’s fights. He’s a tough experienced boxer. I have been looking for a step-up opponent for a very long time. It’ll be an exciting fight while it lasts. On March 28, I intend to put on a spectacular performance. The fans will love it.”

“The heavyweight landscape is changing at a rapid pace,” said Dmitriy Salita, Davtaev’s promoter. “I believe Apti has the size, power and skills to be a real force in the heavyweight division. He will have to put all of that in display to be victorious in his big test against Lucas Browne.”

Tickets for the live event, which is promoted by TGB Promotions and Mayweather Promotions, are now on sale and can be purchased atticketmaster.com. Davtaev vs. Browne is promoted in association with Salita Promotions.