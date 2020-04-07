ALERT: Gleason’s Gym Members On Auto-Pay–YOU GET CREDIT FOR DAYS MISSED

Here is a note from Gleason’s Gym management. As per usual, Bruce Silverglade and company have members in mind, and are engaging in best practices for the gym regulars.

Hello Team Gleasons!

We want to thank all the members and friends that have taken advantage of our discount offer for buying membership months in advance.

Also, to all the wonderful people that have kept their auto pay active. As soon as the gym is allowed to reopen, we will adjust the auto pay to give you 100% of the days you are due.

And finally, to those that have made contributions to the gym. This has been a big help to the gym during this tough time.

However, if you wish to cancel your auto pay all you have to do is email us at info@gleasonsgym.com or call the gym at 718 797 2872.