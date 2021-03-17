Connect with us

Press Release

Albert Machado, Angel Fierro Make Weight For Ring City Clash Tomorrow (Thursday)

Press Release

Oscar Rivas Makes Bridgerweight Debut, Beats Sylvera Louis in Quebec City

Press Release

Jaron Boots Ennis Fights Sergey Lipinets April 10 on Showtime

Press Release

WBO Feather Champ Emanuel Navarrete Meets Christopher Diaz On ESPN April 24

Press Release

Julio Cesar Chavez Sr To Fight Hector Camacho Jr June 19

Press Release

Ebanie Bridges, Coming Off Saturday Win, Is Set To Meet Shannon Courtenay April 10

Press Release

David Benavidez and Ronald Ellis Make Weight For Saturday Showtime Clash

Press Release

Watch Jamel Herring vs. Carl Frampton April 3 on ESPN PLUS

Press Release

Triller Fight Club Announces Undercard Additions to Paul vs Askren

Press Release

Undefeated Heavyweight Danielle Perkins Signs Co-Promotional Deal with King's & Salita Promotions

Press Release

Albert Machado, Angel Fierro Make Weight For Ring City Clash Tomorrow (Thursday)

Michael Woods

Published

21 seconds ago

on

 SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico – March 17, 2021 – Former world champion Alberto Machado (22-2, 18 KOs) of Puerto Rico and rising prospect Angel Fierro (17-1-1, 13 KOs) of Mexico both made weight successfully ahead of their 10-round lightweight fight, the main event of a three-fight card tomorrow, Thursday, March 18 on NBC Sports Network (9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT), live from Albergue Olimpico (Olympic Center) in Salinas, P.R.,

In tomorrow’s co-main event, Jose ‘Chiquro’ Martinez, (21-1-2, 14 KOs), of Las Marias, Puerto Rico, clashes with three-time world title challenger Israel ‘Jiga’ Gonzalez (26-4, 11 KOs) of Los Cabos, Mexico, in a ten-round bantamweight bout. A six-round light heavyweight fight will round out the main card on NBC Sports Network featuring Irish’ Joe Ward, (2-1, 2 KOs), of Moate, Ireland, who will look to avenge his pro debut setback against Marco ‘El Muneco’ Delgado, (7-1, 5 KOs), of Turlock, Calif.

Headlining the Twitch undercard broadcast, which begins at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT, three-time world title challenger Maricela ‘La Diva’ Cornejo, (13-4, 5 KOs; below, in Tom Hogan photo), of Los Angeles, Calif. faces off against Alma Ibarra (7-1, 4 KOs) of Monterrey, Mexico.

In an eight-round super flyweight battle, former world champion and knockout artist Angel ‘Tito’ Acosta, (21-2, 21 KOs), of San Juan, Puerto Rico, battles Gilberto Mendoza (17-9-3, 8 KOs) of Modesto, Calif.

Also on the Twitch undercard is an eight-round welterweight fight between Jose “Cheito” Roman (10-0, 5 KOs) and Roque Junco (10-7-1, 6 KOs) and a six-round lightweight battle featuring top undefeated prospect Edwin ‘The Chin’ Valentin (9-0, 8 KOs) fighting in his hometown of Salinas when he faces veteran Hector Marengo (7-14-4, 4 KOs) of Arecibo, Puerto Rico.

 

Related Topics:
Michael Woods

Editor/publisher Michael Woods became addicted to boxing in 1990, when Buster Douglas shocked the world with his demolition of the fearsome Mike Tyson. The Brooklyn-based journalist Woods has covered the sport since then, for ESPN The Magazine, ESPN.com, ESPN New York, RING, and he was editor of TheSweetScience.com from 2007-2015. Woods is also an accomplished blow by blow and color man, having done work for Top Rank, DiBella Entertainment, EPIX, and numerous other organizations.

Continue Reading

Sponsors