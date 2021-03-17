Albert Machado, Angel Fierro Make Weight For Ring City Clash Tomorrow (Thursday)

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico – March 17, 2021 – Former world champion Alberto Machado (22-2, 18 KOs) of Puerto Rico and rising prospect Angel Fierro (17-1-1, 13 KOs) of Mexico both made weight successfully ahead of their 10-round lightweight fight, the main event of a three-fight card tomorrow, Thursday, March 18 on NBC Sports Network (9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT), live from Albergue Olimpico (Olympic Center) in Salinas, P.R.,

In tomorrow’s co-main event, Jose ‘Chiquro’ Martinez, (21-1-2, 14 KOs), of Las Marias, Puerto Rico, clashes with three-time world title challenger Israel ‘Jiga’ Gonzalez (26-4, 11 KOs) of Los Cabos, Mexico, in a ten-round bantamweight bout. A six-round light heavyweight fight will round out the main card on NBC Sports Network featuring Irish’ Joe Ward, (2-1, 2 KOs), of Moate, Ireland, who will look to avenge his pro debut setback against Marco ‘El Muneco’ Delgado, (7-1, 5 KOs), of Turlock, Calif.

Headlining the Twitch undercard broadcast, which begins at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT, three-time world title challenger Maricela ‘La Diva’ Cornejo, (13-4, 5 KOs; below, in Tom Hogan photo), of Los Angeles, Calif. faces off against Alma Ibarra (7-1, 4 KOs) of Monterrey, Mexico.

In an eight-round super flyweight battle, former world champion and knockout artist Angel ‘Tito’ Acosta, (21-2, 21 KOs), of San Juan, Puerto Rico, battles Gilberto Mendoza (17-9-3, 8 KOs) of Modesto, Calif.

Also on the Twitch undercard is an eight-round welterweight fight between Jose “Cheito” Roman (10-0, 5 KOs) and Roque Junco (10-7-1, 6 KOs) and a six-round lightweight battle featuring top undefeated prospect Edwin ‘The Chin’ Valentin (9-0, 8 KOs) fighting in his hometown of Salinas when he faces veteran Hector Marengo (7-14-4, 4 KOs) of Arecibo, Puerto Rico.