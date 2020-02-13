One Day Away From Ryan Garcia’s Valentine’s Date

ANAHEIM, CALIF. (Feb. 12, 2020): Rising lightweight sensation Ryan Garcia (19-0, 16 KOs) and Nicaraguan contender Francisco Fonseca (25-2-2, 19 KOs) hosted their final press conference today at the Honda Center ahead of their 12-round title fight for the WBC Silver Lightweight Championship. Undercard fighters from the event also participated in the presser.

The action-packed event place Saturday, Feb. 14 at Honda Center in Anaheim, Calif. and will be streamed live exclusively on DAZN.

Below is what today’s participants had to say at the press conference:

RYAN GARCIA, WBC Silver Lightweight Champion:

“2020 is the year to show everyone that I’ve got the skills and talent to take on bigger challenges. I’ve been working hard and training every day, and I’ve sacrificed a lot of things to become a better fighter. Francisco Fonseca is a tough fighter, and this gives everyone a chance to see how good I am. I’m ready, so let’s show everyone that boxing is here to stay.”

FRANCISCO FONSECA, Lightweight Contender:

“I’m going to come prepared to give a great show, and God willing I’m going to take the win. I’m ready for this.”

JORGE LINARES, Former Three-Division World Champion:

“I’m so excited and happy to be here, this is my first time at the Honda Center. I’m ready to make an amazing show on this great card. Good luck to all the boxers!”

CARLOS MORALES, Lightweight Contender:

“I’m really thrilled to fight someone like Jorge. He’s probably the best lightweight of his era. I’m excited to test my skills against a hall of famer in boxing, and we’re going to give a good fight.”

ALEXIS ROCHA, WBC Continental Americas Welterweight Champion:

“I’m very excited to fight in my hometown. I know I have a very tough competitor, but I’m ready to shine.”

BLAIR COBBS, NABF Welterweight Champion:

“It’s great to be in an undercard with talent as great as Ryan Garcia. The most exciting man is boxing is here to take over the welterweight division, and I’m here to stay.”

OSCAR DE LA HOYA, Chairman and CEO of Golden Boy:

“I’m excited to showcase a really phenomenal card that the fans deserve. Ryan Garcia is taking boxing to the next level at the Honda Center, the home of many big fights featuring the likes of Julio Cesar Chavez and Canelo Alvarez. This is a very important card for all participants. Garcia has developed into an athlete that is deserving of a world title.”

JOE MARKOWSKI, EVP, DAZN North America:

“The narrative around this fight is pretty straightforward. Is Ryan Garcia a social media sensation or a future world champion? Can Ryan Garcia put on a show on Valentine’s Day and raise a belt over his head? This will all be determined on Friday night. Even though, it’s pretty early in the year we are very excited about the fights DAZN has put out so far.”

###

Also, a media workout was hosted yesterday at Real Boxing MMA & Fitness with Garcia and Fonseca. Undercard fighters from the event also participated. Below are photos and quotes from the event:

RYAN GARCIA, WBC Silver Lightweight Champion:

“Fonseca had okay fights with Farmer and Davis. It was nothing impressive though. I’m a whole different fighter. I’m taller, stronger and just better overall. I watched four rounds of his fight. This guy cannot beat me. He’s going to try to box me. He doesn’t have the power to brawl. He’s going to keep away from me. I’m going to press the fight like a Mexican fighter.”

FRANCISCO FONSECA, Lightweight Contender:

“We are prepared to win. If it’s by decision, they are not going to give it to me. So, I know what I have to do. He’s a great fighter, but I’ve had a lot of experience facing top opposition. I don’t want to underestimate Ryan Garcia. He’s a great prospect, but he doesn’t have the experience that Gervonta Davis and Tevin Farmer had. On that basis, I will walk away with the victory on Feb. 14.”

JORGE LINARES, Former Three-Division World Champion:

“Carlos Linares is very tough and strong. I know him very well. Though I have a lot of experience, I have to be very careful and cautious when the bell rings. Right now, I’m focused on the opponent I will have in front of me this Friday. After that, we’ll see what opportunities we have. Who knows? Maybe I fight in May or June? Boxing is like that. You never know.”

CARLOS MORALES, Lightweight Contender:

“This is the most important fight of my career. Linares is a veteran fighter with a lot of experience. He has everything in his toolbox. He was a three-time division world champion and five-time world champion, so I know I have to come at my very best.”

Garcia vs. Fonseca is a 12-round fight for the WBC Silver Lightweight Title presented by Golden Boy. The event is sponsored by Hennessy “Never Stop. Never Settle.” The event will take place Friday, Feb. 14 at Honda Center in Anaheim, California and will be streamed live exclusively on DAZN.