Matt Hardy Says Hardy Boyz Are Likely To Work WWE Main Roster PLE

The Hardy Boyz are the current TNA World Tag Team Champions. They’ve made numerous WWE appearances in the past few months because of the TNA/WWE partnership.

Both wrestlers have had legendary runs in WWE before. The last time both wrestlers were officially signed with the promotion was in the early 2020s. Afterward, both would go on to have a stint in Tony Khan’s AEW and later returned to TNA in 2024 and quickly captured the TNA World Tag Titles.

Matt Hardy Is Confident The Hardy Boyz Will Work On The WWE Main Roster Soon

Speaking on Reel Appreciation recently, Matt Hardy said that he’s confident he and his brother, Jeff, would return to WWE soon. They’re currently employed by TNA, and many wrestlers from the promotion (such as Jordynne Grace and Joe Hendry) have worked on WWE shows, and The Hardy Boyz themselves worked in NXT last year, so it’s not that big of a leap to imagine them working on the main roster. Here’s what Matt Hardy said:

“It’s very cool that this partnership is taking place. We were WWE Tag Champions in the ’90s, in the 2000s, the 2010s, and now in the 2020s with the WWE NXT Tag Team Titles, which is so cool. I feel very confident you are going to see The Hardy Boyz show up on a main roster show, maybe a main roster pay-per-view, who knows? Anything can happen now. I think you’re going to see WWE main roster talent, even coming over to TNA now that we’re on AMC. I think it’s a game changer. I think it’s going to make wrestling so much more fun and so much more unpredictable. Wrestling is at its best when it’s unpredictable.”

A few months back, Matt Hardy commented on a potential WWE return for The Hardy Boyz on The Ariel Helwani Show. They said they would want “one last hurrah” with the promotion and get inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

