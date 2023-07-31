Jake Paul Next Fight Info: Jake v Nate Diaz Saturday

Jake Paul tries to get back on the winning track Saturday night, when he meets MMAer Nate Diaz at the America Airlines Arena in Dallas, Texas.

You can watch Paul-Diaz on August 5, live at 8 p.m. ET, for $59.99 PPV here, on PPV.com.

Paul comes to the ring with a 6-1, 4 KOs record. In his last outing, he dropped a decision to the more seasoned pugilist, Tommy Fury.

The Cleveland native Paul says he's going to stop Diaz, the rugged weed-huffing buccaneer of MMA. Nate is making his pro boxing debut.

Note: the Jake Paul-Nate Diaz fight is set for 10 rounds or fewer, and will be contested at 185 pounds.

Paul has been quite the story to watch unfold. Initially almost universally derided as a “YouTuber,” he's stuck with the boxing and in fact is building out the brand beyond himself.

He has a film coming to Netflix August 1, in which he tells watchers that he found purpose in the sport.

Amanda Serrano Fights On Undercard

Serrano, an MVP fighter, will put her belts on the line against former WBO featherweight title holder Heather “The Heat” Hardy, that one is set for 10 rounds, 126 pounds max.

The two have done battle before. Hardy (24-2), age 41, is seeking to show age is just a number, but the 33 year old Serrano (44-2-1) is the favorite going in.

Lightweight Ashton Sylve is to battle lightweight William “Baby Face” Dos Santos Silva, in an 8 rounder.

Silva is 36 years old, and has won two straight after getting stopped by Cletus Seldin in Oct. 2021.

Sylve is fighting 20 and 30 fight veterans early, for a 19 year old, for the record.

Chris Avila will meet fellow MMAer Jeremy “Lil Heathen” Stephens in an 8-round matchup of super middleweights.

Shadasia Green, the mandatory challenger for the undisputed super middleweight title, will face Olivia Curry.

Alan Sanchez will take on Angel Beltran Villa in an 8-round welterweight bout.