When 2024 was coming to an end, many people thought there would likely not be any like it again in the MMA world. But interestingly, 2025 took things to a whole new level. With stacked fight cards, comeback stories, and long-awaited rematches, the year is already looking like one of the most remarkable for mixed martial arts fans.

Across all levels; from the PFL to UFC and ONE Championship, top fighters are stepping into the cage with everything on the line. But the year doesn’t seem to be ending yet. There are still plenty of big fights in the pipeline to keep fans entertained. Punters are also not left out as the popularity of the league means more bookmakers are offering odds and markets for the fights.

But as the philosopher Francis Bacon once said, “Knowledge is power.”

Best Fights in the MMA in 2025 (Past and Upcoming Thrillers)

Every year in MMA, there are those special fights that fans look forward to. These are the fights that make the sport what it is. While we have seen some really unforgettable clashes already in 2025, there are still many more on the way. Let’s take a quick look at some of the most-talked-about bouts in the MMA world this year.

1. Alexander Volkanovski vs Diego Lopes – UFC 314 (April 12, 2025)

This was a fight that happened earlier this year at UFC 314 in Miami. The fight was between a returning legend and a hungry contender as the duo battled it hard for the featherweight title. Alexander Volkanovski, who was a former champion, locked horns with Brazil’s Diego Lopes in a 5-round war that demanded everything from the two fighters.

Volkanovski came in full gear with his composure and relentless pace, earning him a tremendous victory in the fights. It was a fight that reminded fans of one of Mark Twain’s most fitting words: “It’s not the size of the dog in the fight, it’s the size of the fight in the dog.”

Report has it that, because of the victory he got in the fight, Volkanovski became the first fighter that would ever reclaim a UFC title after the age of 35. Volkanovski was able to prove once again that he truly deserves the title given to him as one of the greatest fighters in the sport.

Both fighters put everything they’ve got into the fight, including their tactical adjustments, heavy exchanges, and even their diversity. Though defeated, proved that he’s got the strength and toughness he needs to make a headway in the future.

According to him, “Adversity is a privilege – it brings out your best when it matters most.” For fans and bettors alike, it was a masterclass in heart and endurance.

2. Merab Dvalishvili vs Petr Yan 2 – UFC 323 (December 6, 2025)

When you see Merab Dvalishvili and Petr Yan lock horns at UFC 323, it definitely won’t just be for the sake of defending any title. It will be more about settling scores for a long-time grudge. The two have had a grudge against themselves since 2023, when they first had an encounter. The fight went in favor of Dvalishvili – thanks to his relentless pace that got Yan completely overwhelmed.

Since then, there has not been an opportunity for a rematch as each of them followed different paths after the fight in 2023. Dvalishvili became the bantamweight champion, while Yan has also been in the headlines for many victorious fights. So, this fight, slated for December 6 in Las Vegas, is a rematch that every MMA fan has long waited for. It is expected to be one of UFC’s biggest end-of-year events, drawing fans in their numbers. It also presents an opportunity for Dvalishvili to tie a record for three title defenses in a single year.

Dvalishvili’s strength has always remained his grappling. Presently, he has a grappling rate that averages 6.5 takedowns per 15 minutes. Only a few can match this among active bantamweights. Yan, on the other hand, is popular for his patience and technical boxing. And this time, he has promised fans that he will be bringing an even more aggressive strategy to the cage.

3. Cris Cyborg vs Sara Collins – PFL Lyon (December 13, 2025)

Women’s MMA has indeed come a long way. And with Cris Cyborg vs Sara Collins at PFL Lyon, there is likely nothing more to prove that it is still on an upward trajectory. The fight, which is to be held on December 13, has been the center of conversations in the women’s featherweight championship. In fact, it is presently suggested to likely be the biggest women’s fight of the year.

Both fighters have achieved quite a name for themselves in the MMA world. Cyborg has been a champion across many levels, while Collins, too, is enjoying his recent winning streak. So this is more like a clash between experience and youthful strength.

Cyborg is a legend who has fought in nearly all major promotions. She said, right now, she is treating every fight as an opportunity to write one more page in history. Whereas Collings is on a mission to shock the world with her potential.

Final Thoughts

We have seen them all – those long-awaited rematches and comeback stories. They are all proof that MMA goes beyond just a sport. If you have always thought the year is over for mixed martial arts, you will be surprised to know it’s just getting started with its array of exciting fights in the pipeline. If you’re a fan, you should get your calendar, mark it, and get ready for real showdowns.

Main image credit: IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire