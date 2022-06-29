Adesanya Vs Cannonier Full UFC 276 Card Preview For The Big Event In Las Vegas

The Ultimate Fighting Championship stays in Las Vegas. The UFC fight card this weekend is going to be pretty much entertaining – two title fights, one trilogy, and so many high-level battles.

Get yourself, ready lads, UFC 276 Vegas PPV (pay-per-view) event is knocking on your door!

Don’t miss your chance to catch #UFC276 on the big screen! 🎥 Get your tickets now 🎟 https://t.co/HPWjOZngMO pic.twitter.com/Biyexh9Czd — UFC (@ufc) June 28, 2022

UFC 276 Fight Card Date And Time

The UFC 276 PPV (pay-per-view) event takes place on Saturday, July 2, 2022, inside T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada. It could be on Sunday too (depending on your geolocation).

The early prelims will kick off at 6 PM ET (midnight CET), while the preliminary card gets underway at 8 PM ET (2 AM CET). The main card will start at 10 PM ET (4 PM CET) at ESPN+ PPV.

UFC 276 Full Fight Card Lineup

The UFC fight card looks very stacked this weekend. One of the most entertaining fighters to watch, the Nigerian-born New Zealander Israel “The Last Stylebender” Adesanya is going to meet the heavy-handed cage control/wrestling expert Jared “The Killa Gorilla” Cannonier.

Another fight that draws a lot of attention is the third clash between Max Holloway and Alexander Volkanovski. The majority of the diehard fans believe that “The Blessed” was robbed in the rematch. The trilogy will show whether Volk can pull out another victory.

Let’s take a look at the whole UFC 276 PPV card.

Main Card (ESPN+ PPV, 10 PM ET, 4 AM CET)

UFC Middleweight Championship (185 pounds): Israel Adesanya (22-1-0) vs. Jared Cannonier (15-5-0)

UFC Featherweight Championship (145 pounds): Alexander Volkanovski (24-1-0) vs. Max Holloway (23-6-0)

Welterweight (170): Sean Strickland (25-3-0) vs. Alex Pereira (5-1-0)

Bantamweight (135): Pedro Munhoz (19-7-0) vs. Sean O'Malley (15-1-0)

Welterweight (170): Robbie Lawler (29-15-0) vs. Bryan Barberena (17-8-0)

Preliminary Card (ABC/ESPN/ESPN+, 8 PM ET, 2 AM CET)

Lightweight (155): Brad Riddell (10-2-0) vs. Jalin Turner (12-5-0)

Welterweight (170): Ian Garry (9-0-0) vs. Gabe Green (11-3-0)

Welterweight (170): Donald Cerrone (36-16-0) vs. Jim Miller (34-16-0)

Middleweight (185): Brad Tavares (19-6-0) vs. Dricus Du Plessis (16-2-0)

Early Prelims (ESPN/ESPN+, UFC On Fight Pass, 6 PM ET, midnight CET)

Middleweight (185): Uriah Hall (17-10-0) vs. André Muniz (22-4-0)

Flyweight (125): Jessica Eye (15-10-0) vs. Maycee Barber (10-2-0)

Bantamweight (135) : Jessica-Rose Clark (11-7-0) vs. Julija Stoliarenko (9-6-1)

What To Expect From Israel Adesanya Vs Jared Cannonier Fight Card?

The answer is easy – tons of technical wars. It is hard to expect that Adesanya’s gonna fight toe-to-toe with Cannonier, as Jared looks way stronger. Max and Volk are a perfect match for the diehard fans of tactical boxing and angle/stance change, just like Sean Strickland vs Alex Perreira. Taekwondo black belt Sean O’Malley will probably try to fight technically against right overhand specialist Pedro Munhoz, while Lawler vs Barbarena is the clash of two tough Octagon warriors out of their primes.

But pay attention to some fights at UFC 276 prelims, please! Du Plessis vs Tavares could easily end in a KO, while Julija Stoliarenko’s armbar might be a serious threat to top control phenom Jessica Rose-Clark. Hall vs Muniz is a striker vs grappler match-up.

Yet, the most entertaining battle on the preliminary card is the 170-pound war between the two legendary veterans of this sport – head kick expert Donald “The Cowboy” Cerrone and BJJ black belt and submission king Jim Miller. This card is stacked from top to bottom, don't miss it!