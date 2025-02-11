Xander Zayas Seeks Title In 2025: ‘Ready To Make a Statement’

WBO number one junior middleweight contender Xander Zayas of San Juan, Puerto Rico (20-0, 12 KOs) aims to make his case for a world title shot when he takes on Slawa Spomer of Heilbronn, Germany (20-0, 11 KOs) Friday at The Theater in Madison Square Garden in New York.

The 10-round bout is the co-main event on a card featuring the championship fight between WBO World Lightweight champion Denys Berinchyk of Ukraine (19-0, 9 KOs) and challenger Keyshawn Davis of Virginia (12-0, 8 KOs).

Berinchyk vs Davis, Zayas vs Spomer, and Vito Mielnicki vs Connor Coyle will be broadcast live on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN+ at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT.

“I’ve watched clips of his (Spomer) fights,” said Zayas. “He’s undefeated and knows how to adjust. He’s a good boxer, but I feel superior in every aspect. He’s a warrior, but I am the better fighter overall.”

Puerto Rican Fans Expected To Turn Out for Zayas

Xander Zayas trains with Javiel Centeno in Miami. Photo: Top Rank Boxing

Zayas will make his seventh appearance at the MSG, where he is usually met with a huge, passionate crowd of Puerto Rican fans. The San Juan Native would love to establish a home at “The Mecca of Boxing,” just as other Puerto Rican greats in three-division world champion Felix “Tito” Trinidad, and Puerto Rico’s only four-division world champion in history, Miguel Cotto, had done.

The undefeated 22-year-old Puerto Rican sensation is coming off victories over former world champion Patrick Teixeira of Sao Paulo, Brazil (35-5, 26 KOs) last June, and Damian Sosa of Distrito Federal, Mexico (25-3, 12 KOs) last September. Zayas put on a clinic against an overmatched Sosa in his previous outing, as he connected on 256 out of 685 total punches (37%), compared to Sosa’s 74 out of 524 (14%).

In a complete shutout, all three judges scored the fight 100-90 in favor of Zayas for the unanimous decision win. Xander Zayas training for his fight Friday against fellow unbeaten Slawa Spomer. Photo: Top Rank Boxing

“We’ve worked on everything,” said Zayas. “We’ve worked on defense, offense, countering, and using our angles. Based on my preparation and the kind of rhythm I’ll have in the fight, he won’t be able to handle me. I’m also ready to go the full 10 rounds. So, whether it goes the distance or not, I know I’m leaving with the win.”

Zayas’ Moment Finally On The Horizon: ‘Closer Than Ever’

Xander Zayas calls his upcoming fight “the most important fight of my career.” Photo: Top Rank Boxing

Fellow undefeated junior middleweight Spomer has four stoppages in his last five victories. The native of Germany secured a first-round TKO win against Adam Ngange of Rujewa, Tanzania (23-13-2, 14 KOs) in his most recent bout last November.

A victory against Spomer will position Zayas for bigger fights later this year as he continues his quest to capture his first world championship.

“This is the most important fight of my career,” said Zayas. “I’m fighting someone who’s ranked and unbeaten. And the winner will likely get a world title shot this year. We’ve worked toward that goal for many years and are closer than ever. I’m highly focused on what I have to do, and I know I have to look spectacular.”

Zayas was named ESPN’s Prospect of the Year in 2021 at 19 years old, with four of his six victories coming by knockout that year. He became the youngest fighter to sign a contract with Top Rank when he turned professional in 2019 at just 16 years of age.

As one of Puerto Rico’s most promising young stars, Zayas is ready to leave his mark as one of the best junior middleweights in the division.

“For lots of people, February 14 is Valentine’s Day,” said Zayas. “For me, though, it’s a chance to showcase why I’m the best at 154 pounds and deserve a world title shot next. I’m ready to make a statement.”