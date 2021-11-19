Triller Has NYC Show Thursday, Dec. 2

New York City / Los Angeles (November 18, 2021) Triller has announced TrillerVerz IV set for Thursday, December 2 with a “Night of Heavyweights’ professional boxing card at The Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City followed by an iconic VERZUZ battle between music legends Bone Thugs-N-Harmony and Three 6 Mafia from a location to be announced in Los Angeles, CA.

With the international boxing world still buzzing over the outstanding heavyweight world title clash between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder last month in addition to Anthony Joshua’ssensational unification battle with Oleksandr Usyk, fans globally are clamoring to see the division’s next generation of world champions with six undefeated heavyweight contenders fighting on ‘Night of Heavyweights’.

TrillerVerz IV will be broadcast exclusively on TrillerFightClub.com and FITE through the TrillerVerz subscription package priced at $2.99 per month. TrillerVerz IV is the fourth event in the TrillerVerz series with the first three events each garnering over 5,000,000 unique viewers.TrillerVerz III saw a massive crowd at Barclays Center on October 17 witness an extraordinary VERZUZ battle between Brooklyn based music legends Big Daddy Kane and KRS-One.

TrillerVerz is produced by the award-winning Nigel Lythgoe, the Triller Fight Club visionary in addition to the producer and creative force behind American Idol and So You Think You Can Dance.

The Hammerstein Ballroom at Manhattan Center is located at 311 W. 34th Street between 8th and 9th Avenue’s. Tickets priced at $200, $125, $75 and $45 may be purchased starting Tomorrow, Friday, November 20 at 10:00 a.m. ET online atTicketmaster / Triller Fight Club. Doors will open at 5:00 p.m. ET with the first bell at 5:45 p.m. ET. Following the fights at 9:00 p.m. ET, the TrillerVerz IV broadcast will switch to Los Angeles for the VERZUZ battle at a venue to be determined and with ticket information and further event information forthcoming.

Formed in Cleveland, OH and an iconic American hip hop group for almost three decades, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony have sold millions of records through their ten-record discography. Their acclaimed career includes Grammy Awards, Soul Train Awards and American Music Awards.

Originating in Memphis, TN in 1991, Three 6 Mafia emergedas a horror themed hip-hop music group which would carry them to mainstream success. Releasing nine records, one of the group’s biggest hits, “It’s Hard Out Here for a Pimp” won an Academy Award in 2006 for its inclusion in the movie ‘Hustle and Flow.”

Headlining ‘Night of Heavyweights’ in a ten-round battle of undefeated, heralded contenders, Cassius ‘C.O.G.’Chaney, (21-0, 14 KOs), of New London, CT clashes with Bronx, NY native ‘Gentleman’ George Arias, (16-0, 7 KOs). A college basketball player at the University of New Haven before turning to professional boxing, Chaney returns to action following a dominant ten-round decision over fellow contender Shawndell Winters on August 14, 2021 in Worcester, MA. On November 27, 2019, Chaney won the vacant World Boxing Council United States title with a third-round stoppage of Nick Jones. A native of the Dominican Republic, Arias hits the ring coming off a unanimous decision win over Joel Caudle on February 17, 2021. Prior to that victory, Arias defeated fellow undefeated prospect Gabriel Hernandez on October 24, 2019.

Co-featured in a scheduled ten-rounder of undefeated heavyweights, ‘Son of a Legend’, knockout artist Trey Lippe-Morrison, (18-0, 17 KOs), of Tulsa, OK faces former NFL Linebacker, Mike Balogun, (17-0, 13 KOs), of Upper Marlboro, MD. Well-known in the sport as the son of former Heavyweight World Champion Tommy Morrison, Lippe-Morrison, popular for his stunning knockouts, has built a huge following since turning professional in 2014. On August 14, 2021, Lippe-Morrison saw his most recent action, a dominant victory over Don Haynesworth. A college football standout for the Oklahoma Sooners before playing for six teams in the NFL, Balogun also turned professional in 2014. In his first start this year, he knocked out Keith Barr on April 10, 2021 in Vero Beach, FL.

In a WBC Female Heavyweight World Title bout, Hannah ‘La Amazona Black’ Gabriels, (21-2-1, 12 KO’s), of Alajuela, Costa Rica defends her title for first time against undefeated contender Danielle Perkins, (3-0, 1 KO), of Houston, TX over ten-rounds. A three-division world champion, Gabriels, one of the top female fighters in the world, won the heavyweight title with a second-round knockout of Martha Gaytan on April 17, 2021 in San Jose, Costa Rica. A professional since 2017, Gabriels’ fights draw massive crowds in Costa Rica where she is a national hero. The southpaw Perkins was an accomplished amateur winning a bronze medal at the 2018 World Championships and a gold medal at the 2019 competition. She makes her return to battle following a unanimous decision over Monika Harrison on March 5, 2021, sweeping all eight rounds on the three judges scorecards.

Featured in a scheduled ten-round heavyweight battle, Russian Andrey Fedesov, (32-3-0, 26 KOs), based out of Los Angeles, CA faces Junior ‘Hurricane’ Wright, (18-3-1, 15 KOs), of Detroit, MI. Fedesov is currently riding an eight-bout winning streak capped by a tremendous first round knockout of former amateur standout Mahammadrasui Majidov on April 17, 2021. He also holds victories over contenders Joey Dawejko, Donovan Dennis and Lenroy Thomas during this winning streak. The upset minded Wright hits the ring following a first-round knockout of Alfredo Trevino on August 28, 2021.

Fighting in an eight-round heavyweight scrap, Jerry ‘Slugger’ Forrest, (26-4-1, 20 KOs), of Brooklyn, NY battles Joe ‘Louis’ Jones, (12-4, 9 KOs), of Jersey City, NJ. A professional for nine years, southpaw Forrest hits the ring against Jones following a controversially scored majority draw against world ranked and undefeated Zhilei Zhang on February 27, 2021 in Miami, FL. He also has competed in hard fought ten-round battles with world ranked heavyweights Carlos Takam and Jermaine Franklin over the last two years. Looking to play the role of spoiler, the 26-year-old Jones is coming off a third-round knockout of Dhafir Smith on July 24, 2021.

In a six-round heavyweight bout, top prospect Frederic ‘The French Revolution’ Julan, (12-0, 10 KOs), of Brooklyn, NY faces perennial contender Denis ‘Drago’s Son’ Grachev, (20-15-1, 11 KOs), of San Diego, CA via Novvy, Russia. Julan hits the ring following a second-round knockout of Fidel Monterrosa Munoz on January 25, 2020. Battle tested veteran Grachev has faced a wealth of world champions and top contenders throughout his fourteen years as a professional including Chad Dawson, Marcus Browne, Alfonso Lopez, Isaac Chilemba and Thomas Oosthuizen.

Triller Fight Club is celebrating the one-year anniversary of its extraordinary launch on November 28, 2020 which shook up the sports and entertainment world as Boxing Legends Mike Tyson and Roy Jones battled in Los Angeles, CA on a Pay-Per-View broadcast which garnered 1,600,000 PPV buys.