Teddy Atlas Seeking Federal Commission For US Pro Boxing

Teddy Atlas reached a breaking point. The recent misplays by officials in big deal boxing matches has the New York fight game fixture saying enough is enough.

Atlas is sharing a petition which calls for the formation of a federal (US) commission to have oversight over the professional boxing sphere.

Atlas touched on the issue on his podcast. Here is material from a release helping spread word of his lobbying effort:

NEW YORK (May 23, 2023) — Teddy Atlas, the Hall of Fame boxing analyst, trainer, podcast host, and philanthropist, has seen a lot throughout his career in boxing…and he has seen enough.

Today, on THE FIGHT with Teddy Atlas (Haney beats Lomachenko in Controversy | Sign Petition for Boxing Reform! – YouTube), the podcast he co-hosts with Ken Rideout, Atlas called for the establishment of a federal boxing commission and posted an online petition form in its support.

Petition Making the Rounds

Atlas also announced that his team will be presenting the petition and sharing their concerns with several elected officials to advance this issue before Congress.

The petition can be accessed via this link, which also includes the embedded podcast segment addressing this issue. Online Petition Form | forms.app.

“Recent nationally televised professional boxing events have shown a spotlight on unacceptable performances inside and around the ring by officials appointed to maintain the integrity and consumer confidence of the sport,” said Atlas.

Teddy Atlas Says Boxers Deserve Better

“While I recognize the human element is naturally fallible, I cannot, and I think many who love the sport of boxing agree, that this should be acceptable. The fighters who sacrifice so much in their training and risk their well-being inside the ring, deserve accountability and consequences for the actions, or inaction, by those responsible for the health and safety of the fighters. Officiating in boxing — from the commission to the referees, judges, inspectors, et al. — need to recognize this and step up. It's time for the entire process to be overhauled and elevated to the same standard of major league sports.

Teddy Atlas Wants Boxing To Improve

“There needs to be a centralized and standardized authority to supervise the sport of boxing, not unlike the way the NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, etc. manage their affairs. In most cases, a position on a boxing commission is an act of political patronage. Where is the experience and knowledge required to do the job properly? Where are the public hearings? Over 20 years ago, the late promoter Dan Goossen tried to establish an official's school to train judges and referees, based on NFL protocols. That's just one idea that I think should be seriously considered.”

Trainer/Analyst Atlas Resume

Atlas, who was inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame in 2019, has trained a roster of hall of fame fighters, including Mike Tyson, Michael Moorer, Barry McGuigan, Shannon Briggs, and Timothy Bradley, Jr.

He's been a boxing analyst with ESPN for 25 years and NBC Sports boxing coverage of the Olympics from 2000 to 2016. He founded the Dr. Theodore A. Atlas Foundation, in memory of his father, in 1997, where it has come to the aid of people in a variety of difficult situations, people who otherwise fall between the cracks.