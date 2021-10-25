Teddy Atlas and Russell Peltz To Be Lauded At RING 8 (NY) Holiday Bash

NEW YORK (October 25, 2021) – The award recipients for the 34th Ring 8 Holiday Event and Awards Ceremony, highlighted by the celebration of the 40th anniversary of the epic Larry Holmes-Gerry Cooney world heavyweight title fight, have been announced.

The Ring 8 Holiday Event and Awards ceremony will be held Sunday afternoon (12:30-5:30 p.m. ET), December 12, at Russo’s On The Bay in Howard Beach, New York.

In addition to the 40th anniversary of Holmes vs. Cooney, Ring 8 Board member Tommy Gallagher will be paid special tribute for his countless accomplishments in boxing, and Bronx middleweight Steve Belloise (95-13-3, 59 KOs) will be formally inducted into the New York State Boxing Hall of Fame (NYSBHOF).

Larry “The Easton Assassin” Holmes (39-0) defended his World Boxing Council (WBC) Heavyweight World title belt against top contender “Gentleman” Gerry Cooney (25-0) on June 11, 1972, outdoors at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.

Holmes won by way of a 13th round technical knockout in one of boxing’s most hyped fights of the 20th Century. Holmes and Cooney went on to become close, lifelong friends.

Holmes was inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame in 2008, while Cooney went into the New York State Boxing Hall of Fame, sponsored by Ring 8, in 2014.

_________________________________________________________________________

HONOREES

J. Russell Peltz – Long and Meritorious Service Award

Teddy Atlas – Sam Kellerman Media Award

Renaldo Snipes – 911 Special Recognition Award

Danny Milano – Cutman of the Year Award

Ray Cuadrado – Ring 8 Amateur Official of the Year

Donna Acunto DeAngelo – Ring 8 Humanitarian Award

Sandy Reddock – Ring Announcer of the Decade

Pasqual (Pat) Laudicina – Ring 8 Member of the Year

Joe Quiambo – Ring 8 Special achievement Award

__________________________________________________________________________

Tickets are $150.00 and include a complete brunch with cocktail hour upon entry, followed by seating at the awards ceremony, dinner and dessert, and top-shelf open bar throughout the afternoon.

There will also be a silent auction of boxing memorabilia.

This event is expected to sell out, and everybody is urged to purchase tickets as soon as possible to secure favorable seating.

Tickets are available to purchase by contacting Ring 8 President Bob Duffy at 516.313.2304 or depcomish@aol.com.

Ads for the NYSBHOF program are also available: Back Cover ($500.00), Inside Front or Back Cover ($400.00), Full Page ($200.00), and Half-Page ($100.00).

The deadline for submitting all ads is December 6, 2021. Ads must be emailed (depcomish@aol.com) or mailed to Bob Duffy, 1112 Whitewood Landing, Massapequa Park, NY 11762. All checks (payable to Ring 8) for tickets or journal ads should be mailed to Duffy.

For additional information contact Duffy.

Russo’s On The Bay is located at 162-45 Crossbay Blvd. in Howard Beach (718.843.5055).

ABOUT RING 8: Formed in 1954 by an ex-prizefighter, Jack Grebelsky, Ring 8 became the eighth subsidiary of what was then known as the National Veteran Boxers Association — hence, RING “8″ — and today the organization’s motto remains: Boxers Helping Boxers.

RING 8 is fully committed to supporting less fortunate people in the boxing community who may require assistance in terms of paying rent, medical expenses, or whatever justifiable need.

Go online to www.Ring8ny.com for more information about RING 8, the largest group of its kind in the United States with more than 350 members.

Annual membership dues are only $30.00, and each member is entitled to a buffet dinner at RING 8 monthly meetings, excluding July and August. All active boxers, amateur and professional, are entitled to a complimentary RING 8 yearly membership. Guests of Ring 8 members are welcome at a cost of only $7.00 per person.