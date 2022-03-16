Star Boxing’s Rockin’ Fights Returns to the Paramount

Friday, March 18th, marks the return of Rockin’ Fights to the Paramount in Huntington, New York, the 41st edition of the Joe DeGuardia award-winning series. Friday boasts a stacked card with contenders and local attractions.

“We are looking forward to another spectacular night at the best club venue in the country, The Paramount. We are just about sold out, and we expect a loud and enthusiastic crowd. If you were shut out of tickets, don’t feel bad, you can catch it on Fite,” said Joe DeGuardia, the President of Star Boxing and the creator of the series.

Here is a preview of the current lineup for Rockin’ Fights 41.

The Main Event:

10 Round NABA Super Bantamweight Title:

Oleh “Ukrainian Pitbull” Dovhun (13-0 5KO) vs. Geram Eloyen (7-2-1 6KO)

Oleh Dovhun is the current NABA Super Bantamweight Champion, and he defends his title against hard-punching Geram Eloyen. Dovhun, who was born in Ukraine and fights out of the Steel city of Pittsburgh, is the classic slick boxer with a fast style that finds the angles. He not only brings his enormous tool chest of skills, but he also brings a heavy heart as he has had to put world events in the back seat despite having the majority of his family in war-torn Ukraine.

Eloyen is a replacement for Star Boxing’s Michel Da Silva, the power puncher from Sao Paulo, Brazil, and comes to the Paramount by way of Belgium. Eloyen is a classic come forward, power puncher, recording six of his seven wins by knockout.

This will be the classic boxer vs. puncher, with Dovhun playing the matador to Eloyen’s Bull. The stakes are high, as an impressive win puts the sixth rank Dovhun within striking distance of a title shot against WBA champion Murodjon Akhmadaliev. For Eloyen, this is an opportunity to not only make his US debut but a chance to burst onto the boxing scene.

Co-Feature: 8 Round ABO N. America Title Bout

Tyrone “Pretty Boy” James (11-0 8KO) vs. Jimmy “Quiet Storm” Williams (18-6-2 6KO)

The ABO Super Welterweight North American Title will be on the line as “Jackpot” Tyrone “Pretty Boy” James takes on trial horse tough-guy Jimmy “Quiet Storm” Williams in a classic crossroads bout.

James is a local favorite, top attraction, and a veteran of the Rockin’ Fights series, having fought all but two of his 11 fights at the Paramount. He is positioned to be the next big star to come out of the series and needs to shake off the ring rust from battling an injury and dealing with the covid forced inactivity. He is a slick boxer with great hand speed and a crushing uppercut. A statement win means James will be heading to a bigger stage and start to orbit the 154lb title picture.

The CES promoted Williams is seeing a late renaissance in what looked like a fading career. He defeated former world champion Yuri Foreman and nearly pulled another upset with a split decision loss to Greg Vendetti. He took Vendetti into deep waters and nearly beat the heavy favorite. A win over a top prospect like Tyrone James keep his career trajectory moving upward.

Tony Palmieri, the Star Boxing Producer and all things Rockin’ Fights, believes this will be a top-level fight. “We are really excited to put this fight together, classic matchup,” Palmieri said.

6 Round Super Welterweight Bout

Wendy “Haitian Fire” Toussaint (12-1 5KO) vs Travis Gambardella (7-1-2 3KO)

It is a classic New York vs. Massachusetts matchup, as returning local favorite Wendy Toussaint tries to rebound from his first defeat, a tough but highly competitive loss to Charles Conwell on ESPN. Toussiant was battling the entire fight before a broken nose ended his night. Coming out of the famed Academy of Boxing in Huntington Station, which produced many of Rockin’ Fights most memorable fighters, Toussiant looks to take his place in that rich history.

He will battle the hard-scrabbled Travis Gambardella, coming off his best performance in a first-round demolition of veteran opponent Eddie Gates. Toussaint needs to put on a masterful performance against the game but seemingly outclassed Gambardella to show his loss was a bump in the road.

6 Round Super Welterweight Bout

Ermal Hadribeaj (12-0-1 6KO) vs Hevinson Herrera (27-19-1 21KO)

This bout was canceled at press time.

4 Round Light Heavyweight Bout

Lou “Il Martello” Maietta (1-0-1) vs. Kamron Humphries (2-0 1KO)

It is Brooklyn vs. the Bronx, and both fighters will put their undefeated streaks on the line.

Maietta comes to the Paramount for the third time. He comes from a fighting family and is an FDNY Fireman, fighting out of the prestigious Morris Park Boxing Club. Former world champion Aaron “Superman” Davis trains Maietta.

Humphries trains with Rockin’ Fights veteran Courtney “King Pen” Pennington out of Brooklyn; he has gotten a late start but has all the skills and tools to get a strong career started.

This is a classic Rockin’ Fights bout featuring two local talents.

“We enjoy showcasing these types of fighters on our cards,” said Palmieri.

4 Round Super Welterweight Bout

Isaah Flaherty (2-0 1KO) vs. Angelo Thompson (0-1)

Isaah Flaherty has the potential to be a Rockin’ Fights regular as he starts his career; he is a local prospect from Elmont, NY. His career stalled after his local gym in Elmont closed. He found the Westbury Boxing Club and trainer Joe Gadigian. He now aims for boxing success.

Flaherty is an extremely aggressive, active boxer with a tremendous upside. He brings a seek and destroy mentality to the fight, facing an all too willing opponent.

Angelo Thompson is a tall come-forward fighter looking to get in the win column. He brings an aggressive pro-style that should produce an exciting matchup.

“Flaherty is gonna light the place up,” said Gadigian.

4 Round Cruiserweight Bout

Emmanuel Etienne (1-0 1KO) vs Alexis Nieuwkerk (pro debut)

Emmanuel Etienne returns to Rockin’ Fights for the second time with a bout against Alexis Nieuwkerk, who will be making his professional debut.

Etienne brings a whole different level of toughness as a corrections officer who comes to Rockin’ Fights from Uniondale, Long Island, and won his first bout by knockout. Nieuwkerk has a solid amateur record and will look to upset Etienne’s homecoming.

This fight card will be available on Fite TV for $19.99.