Long Island’s Alex Vargas Pumped For National TV Debut Friday in Kissimmee, Fl

Long Island’s Alex Vargas gloves up Friday on Telemundo’s Summer Boxing Series, promoted by All-Star Boxing in Kissimmee, Florida.

Vargas (6-0 with 1 KO), who had a standout performance in the New York Golden Gloves prior to turning professional, is stepping up in class on the nationally televised platform August 21.

The 25 year old Vargas opened up about his opportunity to fight on national television and reflected on the training camp.

“I’m absolutely delighted to be given an opportunity to compete on a huge platform and I’d like to thank Andre Rozier, Ryan Rickey and my father Michael for getting me this opportunity and getting me prepared correctly for this next fight.

“I’ve been training hard for this fight as it’s a step up in class for me. It’s the fights I’ve been craving and I’ve never turned down a fight, so I can’t wait to put on a show on August 21 on Telemundo. The response has been amazing and I want to say thank you to everybody for the support I’ve received.

“I’ve been in some good learning fights so far boxing in New York as a professional, but now I’m ready to show that my skill set is past what my record suggests. Training with Andre and my father Michael and the Havoc Team always prepares me for whatever lies in front of me on fight night.”

Vargas has moved through the boxing world quickly, having left college with a degree in teaching then re-emerging in boxing, by winning the New York Golden Gloves at 152lbs in his first tournament as an open class boxer prior to turning professional.

He discussed his progression to the professional ranks and previewed his fight this coming Friday night.

“I never really had any fear about boxing,” he said. “When I finished college my father and I decided to go for it and fight in the New York Golden Gloves. I ended up winning them and that was my first amateur tournament as an open class boxer. I then turned pro. I never really had any fear.

“Camp for this fight has been great, I’ve had rounds with some of Team Havoc’s best talents such as Ivan Golub, Sergiy Derevyanchenko, and many more. I’ve worked with the likes of Richard Commey, Chris Algieri, and many other top-level fighters in the past. I’ve learned my craft in the gym and I’m ready to show those skills off to a massive audience on Telemundo this Friday night.

“I want to keep progressing and get myself into real fights the fans enjoy. I have great support in New York which I thoroughly appreciate and I am really excited for all of the people who support me continue on this journey I’m on and see where it goes!”