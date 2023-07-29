Errol Spence Has Long Island Ties

The boxing world will be watching, and Vegas will be hosting, but tonight’s epic welterweight showdown will have Long Island roots.

While he has been adopted by Texas and considers Dallas his home, Errol Spence Jr. was born on Long Island, New York.

He moved to Texas with his family when he was two years old.

He still maintains very strong ties to the area, with family in Brentwood, Copiague, Wyandanch, and Huntington, and he visits the New York area frequently.

Spence also has compiled a 4-0 record in NY and his fights are considered a homecoming.

Spence turned pro in 2012 and has since compiled an undefeated record of 28-0 with 22 knockouts.

He holds several titles in the welterweight division, having held the International Boxing Federation (IBF) title since 2017, the World Boxing Council (WBC) title since 2019, and the World Boxing Association (WBA) title (Super version, whatever that means) since 2022.

Possessing excellent punching power and excellent technical skills, he also is a very intelligent fighter with the ability to adapt his style to his opponent.

If Spence, who is one of the best pound-for-pound boxers in the world, is going to be undisputed champion, he will be climbing an Everest size mountain to achieve it against Terrence “Bud” Crawford.

Crawford is the legitimate Welterweight Champion holding the Ring Magazine Belt and he currently holds WBO Welterweight title, having wrested it away from Jeff Horn in a dominant performance.

He is a highly skilled and experienced boxer who has dominated the Welterweight division for nearly five years with crushing knockouts against a cadre of tough and durable opponents.

A very intelligent ring general with the ability to hurt his opponents with both hands he can do everything in the ring.

He too has the ability to adapt to his opponent's style and exploit weakness. A sure Hall of Famer, Crawford is one of the best pound-for-pound boxers in the world and a win over Spence will make him arguably the greatest fighter of his generation.

Couple other factors, they have two common opponents:

• Kell Brook: Spence defeated Brook by 11th-round knockout in 2017, while Crawford stopped Brook in the 4th round in 2020.

• Shawn Porter: Spence defeated Porter by split decision in 2019, while Crawford stopped Porter in the 10th round in 2021.

It is a tough prediction, the fight is truly a pick ‘em.

Maybe I am being provincial because of the Long Island tie, but my gut tells me that Spence will do just enough to beat out Crawford and eke out a tough decision.