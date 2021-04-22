Jelena Mrdjenovich and Erika Cruz Make Weight For NY Bout

WEST POINT, N.Y. (April 21, 2021) – All fighters successfully weighed in today ahead of Thursday’s Ring City USA event headlined by the high-stakes world title main event between WBA Featherweight World Champion Jelena Mrdjenovich and Erika Cruz, live from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, N.Y. The main card on NBC Sports Network will feature two additional bouts beginning at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT, with a three-fight professional undercard and amateur bouts featuring West Point cadets beginning at 5 p.m. ET/2 p.m. PT around the world on Twitch.

In the co-main event of the evening on NBC Sports Network, the heavy-handed Juan Pablo Romero (13-0, 9 KOs) will take on veteran Deiner Berrio(22-2-1, 13 KOs) in a ten-round welterweight clash which marks both fighters’ U.S. debut. Rounding out the NBCSN telecast is an eight-round welterweight fight featuring Kazakhstan’s Bobirzhan Mominov (12-0, 8 KOs) facing the most difficult test of his professional career when he takes on Angel Ruiz (16-1, 12 KOs) of Tijuana, Mexico, now residing in Los Angeles, Calif.

Headlining the Twitch undercard broadcast, which begins at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT, 25-year-old Christian Mbilli (17-0, 16 KOs) will return to take on rugged ring veteran Jesus Antonio Gutierrez (27-4-2, 14 KOs) of Tijuana, Mexico in a super middleweight fight scheduled for eight rounds. Highlighted on the Twitch undercard is undefeated phenom Jalan Walker (8-0, 7 KOs) who will battle Angel Antonio Contreras (11-4-1, 7 KOs) in a featherweight fight scheduled for six rounds. In the opening professional fight of the evening, undefeated prospect Daniel Bailey (3-0, 2 KOs) faces Luis Alvarado (1-2) in a four-round junior lightweight fight.