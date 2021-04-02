Connect with us

Jamel Herring Fights Carl Frampton TOMORROW (Saturday) in Dubai

NYF Prospect Watch: Christian Otero

Covering Yourself Financially Before Stepping In The Ring

Hey, When Is Chris Colbert Fighting Again?

Jose Chocolatito Gonzalez Is Looking To Write His Own Ticket To The Title

Amanda Serrano Meets Daniela Bermudez on March 25 RING CITY Show

Otto Wallin Doesn't Fear Any Man Above Him in the Ratings

How To Bet On Boxing in New York

Could Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren Be New York Bound?

Ivan Golub Fighting Feb. 20 in Florida, On One For All Card

Jamel Herring Fights Carl Frampton TOMORROW (Saturday) in Dubai

4 hours ago

Jamel Herring and Carl Frampton made weight for their fight in Dubai April 3, 2021.

SportsBettingDime.com looked into the main event matchup…

Average Sportsbook odds: Frampton (-125) vs Herring (-107) – The betting market has this as a virtual coin flip.  Taking out the juice, the current odds give Frampton a 51.8% chance to win and Herring a 48.2% chance.

SportsBettingDime.com two-way odds: Frampton (+105) vs Herring (-105) – SBD’s two-way odds give Herring a 51.2% chance to win, leaving 48.8% for the Ulsterman.

Analysis: This is one of the hardest-to-predict fights of the year.  The betting market currently has the wrong man favored, only slightly.  Frampton’s size and reach deficits are going to prove the difference here.  Herring’s long arms and rangy fight style should be able to keep the smaller man at a distance, at least enough to score more points. One of the big question marks here is location (Dubai).  This will literally be the first time Herring has fought outside the US as a pro.  It remains to be seen if that has an impact on the American.

 

SportsBettingDime.com provides expert picks and unique odds on sports and entertainment for fans seeking insight into various scenarios and online betting options.  It’s NOT a betting website.  It’s a betting resource that provides odds comparison and analysis.  In other words, SportsBettingDime.com does the dirty work (the research) so the bettor is a little more educated before wagering.

 

 

