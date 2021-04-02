Jamel Herring Fights Carl Frampton TOMORROW (Saturday) in Dubai

SportsBettingDime.com looked into the main event matchup…

Average Sportsbook odds: Frampton (-125) vs Herring (-107) – The betting market has this as a virtual coin flip. Taking out the juice, the current odds give Frampton a 51.8% chance to win and Herring a 48.2% chance.

SportsBettingDime.com two-way odds: Frampton (+105) vs Herring (-105) – SBD’s two-way odds give Herring a 51.2% chance to win, leaving 48.8% for the Ulsterman.

Analysis: This is one of the hardest-to-predict fights of the year. The betting market currently has the wrong man favored, only slightly. Frampton’s size and reach deficits are going to prove the difference here. Herring’s long arms and rangy fight style should be able to keep the smaller man at a distance, at least enough to score more points. One of the big question marks here is location (Dubai). This will literally be the first time Herring has fought outside the US as a pro. It remains to be seen if that has an impact on the American.

