Gleason’s Gym Now in Egypt

Fights, Tonight: On ESPN+, Navarrete Defends Vs Gonzalez

GLORY Kickboxing Screens Oct 23, With Bally Sports Now In The Mix

Mairis Briedis Fights Artur Mann Oct. 16, IBF and RING Cruiser Belts Up For Grabs

Caleb Plant Is Over the Press Conference Fracas, IBF Champ Insists He'll Be Undisputed

Marcus Browne Gets Title Shot Against Artur Beterbiev Dec. 17 in Montreal

Why Do So Many UFC Fighters Have Erectile Dysfunction?

Demetrius Andrade Fights Nov. 19, Is He Fighting GGG or Jermall Charlo?

Oscar De La Hoya & Co Team Up With Fierce Reflex In Honor Of Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Counting Down To Third Tyson Fury-Deontay Wilder Fight, Oct. 9 in Vegas, $79.99 on PPV

6 hours ago

Gleason’s Gym has partnered with Al-Tayar International, an Egyptian Company based out of Cairo.

The two gentlemen spearheading this venture are Mossallam Osman and Malek Moustafa Bayoumy, and the team will open boxing gyms, organize and hold tournaments, publicize, market and promote Gleason’s Gym in The Arab Republic of Egypt.

If you are interested in a licensing agreement with Gleason’s Gym, Inc. please contact Gleason’s boss Bruce Silverglade at info@gleasonsgym.com.

Editor/publisher Michael Woods became addicted to boxing in 1990, when Buster Douglas shocked the world with his demolition of the fearsome Mike Tyson. The Brooklyn-based journalist Woods has covered the sport since then, for ESPN The Magazine, ESPN.com, ESPN New York, RING, and he was editor of TheSweetScience.com from 2007-2015. Woods is also an accomplished blow by blow and color man, having done work for Top Rank, DiBella Entertainment, EPIX, and numerous other organizations.

