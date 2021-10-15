Gleason’s Gym Now in Egypt

Gleason’s Gym has partnered with Al-Tayar International, an Egyptian Company based out of Cairo.

The two gentlemen spearheading this venture are Mossallam Osman and Malek Moustafa Bayoumy, and the team will open boxing gyms, organize and hold tournaments, publicize, market and promote Gleason’s Gym in The Arab Republic of Egypt.

If you are interested in a licensing agreement with Gleason’s Gym, Inc. please contact Gleason’s boss Bruce Silverglade at info@gleasonsgym.com.