Gleason’s Gym Boxer Matthew Tinker Continues First-Round KO Streak in New York City

Scarborough’s Matthew Tinker continued his professional journey in style, main eventing a DiBella Entertainment card on UFC Fight Pass in just his second outing as a professional.

Tinker’s band of followers sold out the Terminal 5 venue in New York City, on a show put together by DiBella Entertainment and Chris Algieri. Due to the number of ticket sales and the hype around the former amateur standout from the UK, Tinker was invited to close the show at the popular New York venue, and he closed the show in style.

The now Long Island City-based light heavyweight boxed to order in the opening frame, establishing his jab from the offset before showing the New York crowd the power that he possesses as he floored the game Dylan Bryson with a chopping left hand which scrambled the senses of the Florida man, leaving him unable to continue as the ref called time prior to the end of the first round.

Tinker opened up about his journey so far in the professional ranks. “I’m really enjoying the professional game as I feel it really suits me more than the amateurs. I’ve had two fights back to back and my career is progressing at a good pace. I’m excited to enjoy Christmas with my girlfriend who has been a massive help behind the scenes with tickets and all the logistics that goes into being a professional boxer.

“I’ve got to massively thank my trainer EJ Burke, who’s really helped me since I moved to New York. He has been with me every step of the way and I can’t be more grateful to him for what he has done for me.

“I have got to also thank Ryan Rickey, Chris Glover and Chris Algieri who have really helped me on the management side of things since I’ve turned pro as well as Martin and John Snow at Trinity Boxing who have always been really supportive too. I have a great team around me and I’m very excited for 2020.”

Tinker now holds two first-round knockouts in his opening two outings as a professional, and the Yorkshireman, who still holds down a full-time job in construction, gave his take on what the future holds for him in and out of the ring.

‘The Machine’ said, “I’m just taking it one fight at a time. I had over 100 amateur fights I don’t want to get carried away with it all. I’m always in the gym and I’m happy just to keep working away and improving as I go along. I have a good team and I trust them to get me the right fights at the right time.

“I’m just used to working construction and training. The day after my last fight I was back in work. It’s just another day for me really. The dream is to one day be a full-time pro but until that day comes I’m happy just plodding along in work and in boxing.”