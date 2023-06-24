Edgar Berlanga vs Jason Quigley Results: Berlanga Wins UD12

Edgar Berlanga gave the patrons at the Madison Square Garden Theater in Manhattan, NYC on Saturday night plenty of stuff to roar about, sending foe Jason Quigley to the mat four times. At times, The Chosen One looked tentative in this, his first Matchroom assignment, but he did get the W.

Berlanga won wide, by scores of 116-108, 116-108, 118-106.

No, it wasn't as lopsided as the scores look, in plenty of rounds the crafty Irishman Quigley hung tough and landed counters. He did well, I'd say, to get to the 12th…though Berlanga critics will say the NY boxer wasn't busy enough, and where was the 12th round fire in other rounds?

No, Berlanga didn't get the stoppage. So after going 16-for-16 stopping every foe in round one, he's now amassed five victories by decision. But..he last fought in June 2022, so the layoff perhaps did affect him.

Chris Mannix spoke to Berlanga after: He spoke in a low key manner. He'd welcome a fight with Jaime Munguia, he said. His promoter Eddie Hearn echoed the sentiment.

Berlanga With UK Eddie After Stint With Bob

This will be recalled as the first fight for Berlanga with new promoter Eddie Hearn, and his Matchroom company. He’d kind of fizzled out at Top Rank, and they parted ways last year. The stakes coming in—would Berlanga show a resurgent self, more of his old bomber style in the ring, under his “first” pro trainer, Marc Farrait?

NABO 168 champ Berlanga came to the ring 20-0 with 16 KOs, while Quigley came to NY 20-2, with 14 KOs, and having been stopped out twice.

Berlanga, who calls Manhattan home, is 25 years old, while the man from Ireland is 32.

Jason Quigley Hung Tough, Hung In, Gave Himself Chance To Win

In the first, a right landed clean and Q took it real well. Berlanga’s hand speed and jab looked good, when he let go.

In the second, good placement from EB. He wasn’t busy at all, so it was a tight ish round, but the Irish man was even less busy.

In the third, a busier Berlanga. He’d jab and follow, with a right. Quigley moved, looked for a spot here and there. EB closed the distance, tried to, more so, in this round. He waited, though, way too much…then dropped a clipper right. Saved by the bell? Down went Quigley, he’d done well to defend on the ropes/in the corner, but only for so long.

In the fourth, EB wanted to close the show, but he stayed chill. He edged forward, didn’t get too anxious. His left hand, with a leap-in jab, looked solid. Quigley wanted to help set the pace with his jab, a bit. He had luck with a hook, once or twice, his corner Andy Lee and Joey Gamache liked that.

In the fifth, a meaner EB. Q had luck being cagey, standing ground, slipping, countering a wee bit. A left hook to the body, was that a knockdown? Ref ruled it so. It was a full slip, replay showed.

In the sixth, Quigley fought off that back foot. It was hard to picture him catching and hurting Edgar, to be honest. EB didn’t get off much to start the round. Q wasn’t giving off too many openings, either. The Irish boxer got into an OK rhythm, moving and jabbing some. An EB landing at the end of the round drew a roar.

In the seventh, a counter right from Q had his corner buzzing. EB plodded a bit, as Quigley backed up, and went sideways. They traded left hooks, and wow, Quigley’s was stiffer! Q won the round with his evasion and countering, maybe.

In the eighth, same volume from EB. Was he thinking too much, at times? Quigley looked on the same level in this round, he had gained confidence. Edgar looked tentative, too often.

In the ninth, Q landed clean, a right. His corner wasn’t giddy, but had to like where they were, in the fight. A right to the body—Quigley was now punching harder than earlier in the fight. Tight round, Quigley again, had to like where this lay.

In the tenth, Q looked to take it to EB more. He was no longer on that back foot, so much. Yes, another tight round, Berlanga was by no means pulling away. His ring-cutting lacked urgency, same as it has for a couple years now, arguably.

In the 11th, Q hung in there, same format as previous round. He sure didn't look like he feared the A sider. A left strayed low, the crowd booed when Q grimaced, and took extra time. My guess would be the slightly busier guy, Berlanga, won the round. To the 12th and final—the ref said no chippiness, please. EB did try and rip, he got busy with pressure. His corner had told him close strong. He couldn't corral Quigley, fully. He sent him down, was up. Q fought on, took a knee. And continued–to make the bell. Barely. Very barely. Bizarro final round in a so-so but decent fight.