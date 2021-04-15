Claressa Shields Extends Promotional Contract With Salita Promotions

WOMEN’S FIGHTING SUPERSTAR CLARESSA SHIELDS EXTENDS PROMOTIONAL AGREEMENT WITH SALITA PROMOTIONS

Salita Promotions proudly announces that women’s boxing superstar, unified world champion and Olympic gold medalist Claressa Shields has signed a long-term promotional-contract extension with the company.

Salita, who has been with Shields since early in her historic journey, will continue to help guide the professional boxing side of Shields’ legendary career.

In March, the 26-year-old Shields (11-0, 2 KOs) furthered her claim as boxing’s “GWOAT” and became the unified WBC, WBO, IBF & WBA Super Junior Middleweight World Champion, by scoring a dominant, one-sided 10-round unanimous decision over Marie-Eve Dicaire of St-Eustache, Quebec, Canada.

With several high-profile fights on the horizon, Shields is confident that sticking with her long-time promoter is the right move.

“This is an important time for me, as I begin my two-sport journey,” said Shields. “Dmitriy has been with me for the majority of my career and his support of me and women’s boxing is unwavering. I appreciate what Dmitriy, and his company Salita Promotions, have done for me. I’m happy to extend our relationship moving forward in boxing as I take on MMA at the same time. Boxing history will continue to be made.”

Mark Taffet, President of Mark Taffet Media and Shields’ manager, has worked closely with Salita during Shields’ groundbreaking career and helped her bring women’s boxing to new heights and new platforms while gaining tremendous exposure for the sport.

“No one has supported Claressa’s efforts and goals more than Dmitriy and Salita Promotions,” said Taffet. “He is one of the leading advocates of women’s boxing in the world. We are proud to work with him and have him on our team as Claressa Shields continues to make history and blaze new trails for women’s boxing and women’s combat sports.”

Salita, whose still relatively new promotional company has quickly risen to a spot among the next generation of promotional powerhouses in boxing, says extending Shields’ agreement was an easy decision.

“I am delighted to extend my relationship with Claressa Shields,” said Salita. “She is a once-in-a-generation athlete who is breaking records and stereotypes every time she steps in the ring. I look forward to many more HERStoric accomplishments together.”

The trio say that Shields’ next move in boxing will be announced shortly.

About Salita Promotions

Salita Promotions was founded in 2010 by Dmitriy Salita, a professional boxer and world-title challenger who saw the need for a promotional entity to feature boxing’s best young prospects and established contenders in North America and around the world. Viewers watching fighters on worldwide television networks including Showtime, HBO, ESPN, Spike TV, Universal Sports Network, UFC Fight Pass, DAZN, ESPN+ and MSG have enjoyed Salita Promotions fight action in recent years. We pride ourselves on offering our fighters opportunities inside and outside the ring. Salita Promotions looks forward to continuing to grow and serve the needs of fight fans around the globe.