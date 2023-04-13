Brian Ceballo Atop April 27 NYC Card

Brian Ceballo, coming off his first loss as a pro, tops the May 28 Boxing Insider card in NYC, which will stream globally on DAZN.

Boxing Insider will offer their fourth show in a six month span, so their volume of product should be applauded. BI is working in conjunction with Lou DiBella’s DiBella Entertainment, so this will serve as the latest installment of Broadway Boxing.

Brooklyn’s Brian Ceballo (13-1, 7 KOs) is a five-time New York Golden Gloves champion. He headlines against Dominican Edward Ulloa Diaz in an eight-round super welterweight contest. On Oct 26, 2022, Ceballo lost via MD to Nicklaus Flaus so it figures that he’ll want to show himself and backers he’s not to be deterred.

Here is more info on a release sent out by organizers:

In December 2020, Brian Ceballo captured the WBO Inter-Continental welterweight belt. Ceballo is 29; he will be looking to rebound from his lone defeat in his last fight on October 26, 2022.

The stacked undercard will feature Mongolian Olympian Tsendbaatar “Chinggis Khaan” Erdenebat, former women’s world champion Miyo Yoshida facing Indeya Smith, local boxers Sydney Maccow, Christian Otero, Ireland’s Larry Fryers, and David Lopez. They will all lace ‘em up on Thursday, April 27, at Sony Hall, in the heart of Times Square, Manhattan.

The April 27 event is promoted by BoxingInsider Promotions and DiBella Entertainment.

“In the fall, we will celebrate the 20th anniversary of the famed Broadway Boxing brand in New York City,” said Lou DiBella, President of DiBella Entertainment. “I’m thrilled that the April 27 Broadway Boxing event will stream live on DAZN, a subscription service that has proven its international commitment to the sport of boxing. I’m happy to be co-promoting again with BoxingInsider; Larry Goldberg shares a commitment to grassroots boxing that is worthy of Broadway Boxing.”

“It’s crazy to think that this is our fourth show since October 2022 in Manhattan,” said BoxingInsider’s Larry Goldberg of the event headlined by Brian Ceballo. “My goal from day one has been simple – to put on the best fights with local and international talent and to expose those to the largest possible audience; I’m thrilled that the DAZN subscribers will get to watch this terrific show.”

Two-time Mongolian Olympian and 2018 Asian Games gold medalist Tsendbaatar “Chinggis Khaan” Erdenebat (5-0, 3 KOs) will compete in an eight-round super featherweight bout against Edy Valencia Mercado (20-9-6, 7 KOs).

Tsendbaatar returns to Sony Hall following a third-round TKO win at the venue on February 23.

Former WBO Super Flyweight World Champion Miyo “Miyo Musashi” Yoshida (15-3) was born in Kagoshima, Japan, and now resides in New York, NY.

Prior to becoming world champion in 2019, Miyo won the Japan Boxing Commission and Oriental and Pacific Boxing Federation bantamweight titles. As world champion, Miyo made one successful defense, then lost the title by technical decision (stoppage due to gash over eye). She regained the belt in a rematch six months later. In her last fight, she lost the WBO title via split decision.

Indeya Smith (6-6, 1 KO), from Dallas, TX, via New Orleans, LA, made her BoxingInsider Promotions debut on December 21, 2022, with an upset win versus Sulem Urbina, dominating the bout from the opening bell. She fights before the Brian Ceballo main event.

Sydney “The Jackal” Maccow (8-8, 3 KOs), born in Sint Maarten, Netherlands, now residing in Brooklyn, NY, is coming off of a five-fight streak of four wins sandwiched around a no contest.

Christian “Veneno” Otero (4-3, 2 KOs), from New York, NY, made his pro debut on October 31, 2020, and his career began with four straight victories.

In one of the most exciting matches a club show could make, this bout features a real-life New York City grudge match between Church St. Boxing Gym trainer and boxer Maccow and fellow New Yorker Otero. The dislike here is real and born in the gym, as these two went to war in sparring. Edited footage showing a Maccow beatdown soon hit social media, which started a dispute that must be resolved in the professional prize ring, prior to the Brian Ceballo main event.

Joshua David “Pretty Boy” Rivera (8-2, 3 KOs), from La Mesa, CA, made his pro debut in 2018 and his first nine fights took place in Tijuana. His last bout, at Madison Square Garden on the Amanda Serrano-Erika Cruz undercard on February 4, was a unanimous decision loss against an undefeated Aaron Aponte.

Larry “Lethal” Fryers (11-6, 4 KOs) was born in Clones, Ireland, and now resides in Yonkers, NY. Fryers won 11 of his first 12 fights after making his pro debut in 2016. As an amateur, he was an Ireland Nationals U21 finalist and a U23 semi-finalist. “Lethal” has a large Irish following and is eyeing another chance at glory.

“Dynamite” David Lopez (2-0, 2 KOs), the 19-year-old super lightweight phenom from Las Vegas, NV, will compete in a four-rounder. In his last fight, Lopez needed just 87 seconds to stop Paul Walters Jr. on February 17 in Topeka, KS. Coming from a family of fighters, Lopez, who is of Black and Filipino heritage, is trained by his father and former boxer Kris Lopez.

ABOUT BOXING INSIDER

Established in 1997 as a premier boxing news and information destination, Boxing Insider has recently transitioned into the promotional business. This will be Boxing Insider’s fourth professional boxing promotion, the first one topped by Brian Ceballo. It has promoted one amateur boxing event and three professional events, on October 13, December 21, and February 22, all at Sony Hall, Times Square, New York, NY.