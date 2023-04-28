Boxer Brian Ceballo Grabs Main Event Win on NYC Show

New Yorker Brian Ceballo got the W on the Boxing Insider/Lou DiBella card in New York City on Thursday night.

The junior middleweight from Brooklyn raised his record to 14-1 against Luis Veron, from Argentina. Veron dropped to 20-7-2. Ceballo boxed smartly, maintaining the distance he wanted for most of the time. The scores were 79-73,79-73, 80-72, in favor of the fighter promoted by Tom Loeffler.

“Last night was EPIC,” exclaimed Brian Ceballo on Instagram. “My first headliner. I received so much support so thank you all!”

Also, Tsendbaatar Erdenebat rose to 6-0, as the Mongolian downed Edy Valencia.

He snagged the NABF lightweight title. Valencia hails from Mexico. His record is 20-10-6.Scores were 80-72,78-74, 78-74.

In addition, Miyo Yoshida (16-3) from Japan won a majority decision over Indeya Smith in a super flyweight battle. Yoshida, who lives in Brooklyn and fights out of Gleason's Gym won by scores of 78-74, 77-75 and 76-76. Smith is better than her 6-7-1 record would indicate. Plenty of folks watching before the Brian Ceballo fight think Smith deserved the nod.

Smith acted all class after. On Instagram, she posted, “As always it was a pleasure New York! Until next time.”

More Undercard Results, Before Brian Ceballo Win

In a lightweight match, Sydney Maccow went to 9-8. He won a UD6 from Christian Otero (4-4). The judges' scores were 59-55, 58-56, 58-56.

Maccow is a character. On Instagram, prior to the fight, he posted, “Tomorrow there's going to be so much Violence, I'ma have @sonyhall smelling like Baghdad😈!” Otero promised to return better. “No shame in my game, I'll be back stronger,” he stated post-fight.

Junior welterweight Larry Fryers, out of Ireland, is now 12-6-1, with a TKO5 win over Joshua David Rivera. The loser, from California, dips to 8-3.

Fryers is a credit to the sport. He's gritty, likes a rumble and is gracious to fans.

“So guys, what a night last night,” Fryers said after the win. “I got to put on a great performance and get a great win against a good opponent on a massive platform on @daznboxing. I just want to say a massive thank you to @jrussellpeltz my manager for getting me that opportunity and to @boxinginsidercom and @dibellaent for giving me the opportunity. Also, to @daznboxing for allowing me to showcase my performance on such a platform. So thank you guys.

“Plus, to my coaches Andy and Kyle from @schottsboxing guys use you were amazing through the whole camp and the whole fight. I’m so blessed to have you two in my corner. Last but definitely not least my gorgeous girl @ni_laimhin86 for sticking by me and holding down the fort while I chase this dream. Thank you so so much princess, I love you so much….

“And to everyone who came out to support and to everybody for the messages, thank you so, so much it means the world. So, folks, like I always say, It's only onwards and upwards from here 👊🇮🇪👊🇮🇪!”

In the show opener, Las Vegas' David Lopez (3-0) got a UD4 triumph over Nelson Morales (3-6; from Scranton, PA).

This card is the fourth promotion in six months with Broadway Boxing. It streamed globally on DAZN.