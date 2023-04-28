New York

Boxer Brian Ceballo Grabs Main Event Win on NYC Show

New York Worldwide

Brian Ceballo Atop April 27 NYC Card

New York Worldwide

Can Edgar Berlanga, With New/Old Trainer, Restore Career Momentum?

New York

Chris Colbert Seeks Bounce-back Win Tonight

New York

Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia Face Off In New York

New York

Heather Hardy Turns Grief Over Hector Roca Death Into Fuel To Fight

New York

When Does Gleason's Gym Boxer Kurt Scoby Fight on ShoBox?

New York

Amanda Serrano Fight Results: Serrano Beats Erika Cruz In Bloody Rumble

New York Betting Boxing Betting USA Worldwide

Amanda Serrano vs. Erika Cruz Hernandez: Preview, Prediction & Betting Odds

Betting New York

Giants vs Eagles Prediction Divisional Round NFL Playoffs: Latest Odds, Spread, Preview

New York

Boxer Brian Ceballo Grabs Main Event Win on NYC Show

Published

54 mins ago

on

Boxer Brian Ceballo Grabs Main Event Win on NYC Show
Brian Ceballo boxed smart and raised his record to 14-1 on April 27 in Manhattan. (Stephanie Trapp photo for Boxing Insider)

New Yorker Brian Ceballo got the W on the Boxing Insider/Lou DiBella card in New York City on Thursday night.

The junior middleweight from Brooklyn raised his record to 14-1 against Luis Veron, from Argentina. Veron dropped to 20-7-2. Ceballo boxed smartly, maintaining the distance he wanted for most of the time. The scores were 79-73,79-73, 80-72, in favor of the fighter promoted by Tom Loeffler.

“Last night was EPIC,” exclaimed Brian Ceballo on Instagram. “My first headliner. I received so much support so thank you all!”

Also, Tsendbaatar Erdenebat rose to 6-0, as the Mongolian downed Edy Valencia.

Erdenebat wins, gets his hand raised by ref at April 27, 2023 show

Erdenebat wins, gets his hand raised by ref at April 27, 2023 show. (Stephanie Trapp photo)

He snagged the NABF lightweight title. Valencia hails from Mexico. His record is 20-10-6.Scores were 80-72,78-74, 78-74.

In addition, Miyo Yoshida (16-3) from Japan won a majority decision over Indeya Smith in a super flyweight battle. Yoshida, who lives in Brooklyn and fights out of Gleason's Gym won by scores of 78-74, 77-75 and 76-76. Smith is better than her 6-7-1 record would indicate. Plenty of folks watching before the Brian Ceballo fight think Smith deserved the nod.

Smith acted all class after. On Instagram, she posted, “As always it was a pleasure New York! Until next time.”

Miyo Yoshida wins in NYC on Thursday, April 27.

Miyo Yoshida wins in NYC on Thursday, April 27. Brian Ceballo won the main event. (Stephanie Trapp/Boxing Insider photo)

More Undercard Results, Before Brian Ceballo Win

In a lightweight match, Sydney Maccow went to 9-8. He won a UD6 from Christian Otero (4-4). The judges' scores were 59-55, 58-56, 58-56.

Maccow is a character. On Instagram, prior to the fight, he posted, “Tomorrow there's going to be so much Violence, I'ma have @sonyhall smelling like Baghdad😈!” Otero promised to return better. “No shame in my game, I'll be back stronger,” he stated post-fight.

Junior welterweight Larry Fryers, out of Ireland, is now 12-6-1, with a TKO5 win over Joshua David Rivera. The loser, from California, dips to 8-3.

Fryers is a credit to the sport. He's gritty, likes a rumble and is gracious to fans.

“So guys, what a night last night,” Fryers said after the win. “I got to put on a great performance and get a great win against a good opponent on a massive platform on @daznboxing. I just want to say a massive thank you to @jrussellpeltz my manager for getting me that opportunity and to @boxinginsidercom and @dibellaent for giving me the opportunity. Also, to @daznboxing for allowing me to showcase my performance on such a platform. So thank you guys.

Larry Fryers exults after his stoppage victory on April 27, 2023

Larry Fryers exults after his stoppage victory on April 27, 2023

“Plus, to my coaches Andy and Kyle from @schottsboxing guys use you were amazing through the whole camp and the whole fight. I’m so blessed to have you two in my corner. Last but definitely not least my gorgeous girl @ni_laimhin86 for sticking by me and holding down the fort while I chase this dream. Thank you so so much princess, I love you so much….

“And to everyone who came out to support and to everybody for the messages, thank you so, so much it means the world. So, folks, like I always say, It's only onwards and upwards from here 👊🇮🇪👊🇮🇪!”

In the show opener, Las Vegas' David Lopez (3-0) got a UD4 triumph over Nelson Morales (3-6; from Scranton, PA).

This card is the fourth promotion in six months with Broadway Boxing. It streamed globally on DAZN.

Related Topics:

Editor/publisher Michael Woods got addicted to boxing in 1990, when Buster Douglas shocked the world with his demolition of the thought to be impregnable Mike Tyson. The Brooklyn-based journalist Woods has covered the sport since then, for ESPN The Magazine, ESPN.com, ESPN New York, RING, and he was editor of TheSweetScience.com from 2007-2015. Woods is also an accomplished blow by blow and color man, having done work for Top Rank, DiBella Entertainment, EPIX, and for Facebook Fightnight Live since 2017. He now does work for PROBOX TV, the first truly global boxing network.

Continue Reading