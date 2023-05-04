Amanda Serrano vs Heather Hardy 2 on Aug. 5

Amanda Serrano and Heather Hardy will dance again.

A deal has been finalized for a rematch between the undisputed featherweight world champion and the former WBO 126-pound titleholder, it was announced Thursday by Most Valuable Promotions and Real Fight Inc.

Serrano will put all her belts on the line and defend her undisputed title for the first time vs. Hardy in the chief support bout for Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas on August 5. DAZN is the platform.

Serrano (44-2-1, 30 KOs) has won world titles in seven weight classes. She snagged the WBO featherweight belt from Hardy in September 2019 at Madison Square Garden’s Hulu Theater in New York. It was a dominating 10-round unanimous decision.

How Serrano Became The Queen

In February 2021, the 34-year-old Serrano, the first Puerto Rican undisputed champion, was elevated from WBC interim to full champion, making her a unified champion without having to step foot in the ring. A month later, she knocked out Daniela Romina Bermúdez in nine rounds to make her first defense of the unified championship.

She added the IBF title to her arsenal last September 24 at AO Arena in Manchester, England, with a 10-round unanimous decision triumph over Sarah Mahfoud. She then completed the trifecta on February 4 at the aforementioned Hulu Theater with a 10-round win over then-WBA titlist Erika Cruz to become the undisputed champion at 126-pounds. And her face-off with Katie Taylor helped bring women's boxing to the next level, they sold MSG. Hector Franco won a BWAA writing award for his piece on Serrano-Taylor.

Heather Hardy Has A Hard Climb To Face

Hardy (24-2, 4 KOs), also a Brooklyn native, will attempt to avenge her loss.

The 41-year-old won the vacant WBO featherweight belt with a 10-round unanimous decision over Shelly Vincent in a October 2018 rematch that also went down at the Hulu Theater. She subsequently lost in her first defense to Serrano.

Heather Hardy failed to impress in her last performance, picking up an eight-round majority decision win against Brazil's Taynna Cardoso (5-3, 1 KO) on February 23 at New York City's Sony Hall.

Hardy will also be looking to regain her reputation. In the aftermath of the Serrano fight, which marked her first loss as a pro, Hardy tested positive for a banned diuretic. She claimed it was a prescription medication used to treat kidney and heart problems.

Hardy Wants To Steal the Show From Jake Paul, Headliner

“I’m beyond grateful for this opportunity,” said Heather Hardy. “In 2021, I came back to boxing with a renewed passion for the sport. My late trainer told me, the day before he died, that 2023 would be my year. Now, I have the opportunity to prove him right and become an undisputed champion.

“Thank you to Amanda and team for keeping their word on giving me the rematch, but come fight night, I only have winning on my mind and stealing the show from Jake Paul and Nate Diaz.”

Serrano is grateful to Hardy for giving her the opportunity that eventually propelled her to the undisputed crown. However, that doesn’t mean she will give up that honor without a fight.

“I am the undisputed featherweight champion today because Heather Hardy agreed to fight me in 2019 for her WBO title,” said Serrano. “That was the first step in my current run at featherweight. It’s only right that I give her the opportunity to earn it back. I’m excited to once again share the card with Jake and put on an exciting war. This will be the first time I get to fight in Texas, and I promise the fans that they will not be disappointed.”