Noche UFC Recap: Diego Lopes and David Martinez Deliver Statement Wins

Combat sports fans were treated to a massive weekend as boxing and the UFC teamed up to deliver two megacards, the third annual Noche UFC, and the highly anticipated superfight between Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford. Noche UFC took place at the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio on Saturday, headlined by a thrilling featherweight clash between top-10 contenders Jean Silva and Diego Lopes. With both men among the most exciting fighters in the division, the stakes were even higher with a potential shot at current champion Alexander Volkanovski on the line.

The co-main event kept the energy high as veteran Rob Font squared off against rising contender David Martinez, who was making just his second UFC appearance after debuting earlier this year in Mexico. Beyond the main attractions, the card also showcased established names and fan favorites, including Kelvin Gastelum, Tatiana Suarez, Rafa Garcia, Jared Gordon, and Alexander Hernandez. Here’s a breakdown of how the action unfolded.

Noche UFC Results: Breaking Down the Main and Co-Main Event Showdowns

Lopes closed out Noche UFC in style, delivering a second-round TKO against Silva to cement his position as the potential next contender for the 145lbs gold. From the opening bell, the Brazilian showcased his grappling edge, taking Silva’s back early and controlling the action with heavy top pressure and strikes. Silva, however, showed resilience and managed to escape, giving himself a chance to rally in the second round.

‘The Fighting Nerd’ began to find his rhythm on the feet, cracking Lopes with sharp combinations and forcing him to respect the striking. But just as the tide seemed to be turning, Silva’s aggression proved costly. As he moved forward with a barrage of strikes along the fence, Lopes timed a vicious spinning elbow that landed flush, dropping Silva instantly.

Slow-mo replay of that spinning elbow from Diego Lopes 😮‍💨 #NocheUFChttps://t.co/tfh8GPvxuf — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) September 14, 2025

A barrage of follow-up punches sealed the TKO finish and left Silva bloodied up. For Lopes, the victory was another statement performance. The 30-year-old previously challenged Alexander Volkanovski for the featherweight title at UFC 314, coming up short on the scorecards but earning respect for his grit. With this win, he also earned a performance bonus for Performance of the Night.

This latest win extends his momentum after already shining in last year’s Noche UFC event, where he dominated Brian Ortega at UFC 306. Meanwhile, Silva lost his 13-fight winning streak and also his Octagon winning streak, which had finishes over Bryce Mitchell, Drew Dober, and Charles Jourdain.

With this bout, none of the Fighting Nerds are now undefeated in the UFC, as Caio Borralho and Mauricio Ruffy suffered similar fates at UFC Paris last week. In the night’s co-main event, rising bantamweight David Martínez announced himself as a serious contender and earned a unanimous decision win over veteran Rob Font.

The 13-1 fighter impressed in just his second UFC bout, using constant movement, sharp kicks, and clean combinations to keep the seasoned Font at bay. He dominated the opening round, landing three times as many strikes as Font and cracking him with a big right hand.

Font adjusted in the second, finding brief success in the clinch and landing some solid punches, but Martínez answered back with heavy shots that left a welt near Font’s eye. The third round saw Martínez pour on the pressure, swarming Font in the opening seconds and closing the fight with relentless punches, even continuing briefly after the final horn before the referee stepped in.

With the victory, Martínez broke into the top 10 of the bantamweight rankings, solidifying himself as one of Mexico’s brightest new prospects.

Noche UFC: Other Main Card and Undercard Quick Results