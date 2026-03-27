Movsar Evloev Rips Ilia Topuria After Resurfaced Clip Mocking Islam Makhachev Goes Viral

UFC London finally brought clarity to the featherweight title picture, as Movsar Evloev edged past Lerone Murphy via a closely contested majority decision in the main event at London’s O2 Arena. Despite being docked a point for a low blow in Round 4, the unbeaten Russian improved to 20-0, with scorecards reading 48-46, 48-46, and 47-47. With the victory, Evloev has firmly positioned himself as a leading contender for Alexander Volkanovski’s featherweight title.

However, his focus isn’t solely on championship gold. The Russian continues to harbor clear animosity toward former 145lbs champion Ilia Topuria, who previously dethroned Volkanovski at UFC 298 and later moved up to lightweight. Had Topuria remained at 145 pounds, a clash with Evloev seemed inevitable.

Instead, the Spaniard’s move up has left that matchup in limbo, though tensions between the two remain very much alive. The rivalry recently took another turn amid the ongoing war of words between Islam Makhachev and Topuria. With both fighters trading barbs over rumored negotiations for a high-profile White House card, an old video of Topuria went viral for comments made during a public appearance in Georgia in October 2025.

He said that “If Islam loses (his fight against JDM at UFC 322), he goes back to Dagestan to farm,” taking a dig at Makhachev’s well-known rural background. The resurfaced clip quickly drew a response from Evloev, who stepped in to defend his fellow Dagestani. The undefeated featherweight delivered a sharply worded and deeply personal reply in the comments:

He wrote, “If your father had to choose one of you as his son, you or Islam – he wouldn’t choose you. You’re only supported by your own people, not for your qualities, but out of blind patriotism. And everyone else backing you? Clowns just like you.”

Movsar Evloev went OFF on Ilia Topuria under a post of him talking about Islam Makhachev 😳 “If your father had to choose one of you as his son – you or Islam – he wouldn’t choose you. You’re only supported by your own people – not for your qualities, but out of blind… pic.twitter.com/KoVkmXqp9b — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) March 26, 2026

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Notably, Topuria’s rise has been nothing short of remarkable. The two-division champion has become a national icon in Spain, with the city of Toledo honoring him by naming a street ‘Paseo Ilia Topuria.’ He remains one of the biggest global stars representing Spain in MMA, while Georgian authorities have also recognized his achievements.

Still, Evloev’s frustration goes beyond Topuria’s comments about Makhachev. A major source of tension stems from Topuria’s decision to move up to lightweight without giving him a shot at the featherweight title. After capturing gold at UFC 298, Topuria even mocked Evloev’s lack of finishes inside the Octagon, a streak that has now extended to 10 fights following UFC London.

The verbal jabs didn’t stop there. Topuria went as far as suggesting that Evloev might need to face someone from his own hometown, or even his father, just to secure a finish. That animosity carried into 2025, especially after Topuria’s win over Max Holloway and his plans to move permanently to lightweight.

In response, Evloev warned that he would win the featherweight title and follow Topuria up the divisions, going as far as middleweight if necessary. Currently, Topuria is scheduled to headline the UFC Freedom 250 card on June 14th against Justin Gaethje in a bid to unify the lightweight gold.

While Evloev’s path to featherweight gold is becoming clearer, a showdown with Topuria seems increasingly unlikely. Still, with tensions continuing to rise, fans will be watching closely to see if ‘El Matador’ fires back once again.