Iasmin Lucindo vs Brogan Walker Prediction: All or Nothing

Iasmin Lucindo vs Brogan Walker is one fight that you would be wise not to overlook this weekend at UFC Vegas 71. This card has a lot of great fights. Sergei Pavlovich vs Curtis Blaydes; Ricky Simon vs Song Yadong and Bobby Green vs Jared Gordon are just a few examples. But this is one you shouldn’t miss.

Read on to find out why this fight is such a sleeper in our official Iasmin Lucindo v Brogan Walker prediction.

Lucindo v Walker Prediction: The Background

Both fighters are headed to the APEX to make a major career statement.

In her debut UFC outing, Iasmin Lucindo was involved in an entertaining (albeit shortcoming) fight against fellow debutant Yazmin Jauregui. Making said debut on short notice made her effort all the more impressive though, and she will be hoping to take a big win with a full camp.

Likewise, Brogan Walker is also looking to make her mark on the Women’s Flyweight division. Like Lucindo, she too enjoyed a disappointing outing last time, losing the final of The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) Season 30. Like Lucindo, Brogan Walker has the chance to get on the scoreboard in her second attempt. A 6-2 record is proof that Walker more than has the ability to get the momentum she needs.

Iasmin Lucindo Preview: Star in the Making?

Iasmin Lucindo has been making her mark from the age of 15. A penchant for finishes (8 KOs) in her native Brazil caught the eye of UFC President Dana White, who sees a star in the making. Iasmin Lucindo has also shown that the capacity for fight finishing is very much there within her 13-5 record.

As mentioned above, Lucindo came up short in her debut against fellow debutant Yasmin Jauregui, but put on a “Fight of the Night” in spite of this. She is also only 21 years old, meaning that there is a ton of potential for her to develop and evolve. Her one area of weakness though, is that she is hittable. A tendency to leaver her hands low leaves her prone to taking a lot of damage. Despite displaying a great chin in her debut, this is something that Iasmin Lucindo will need to address as her career progresses.

Brogan Walker: A Name to Remember?

Like her opponent, Brogan Walker came up short in her UFC opener. Walker’s past pedigree very much could set her up for UFC success, with a prolonged spell fighting in Invicta FC. Many of her opponents there have gone on to compete in the UFC, so Walker already has experience against UFC-calibre competition.

A successful spell on The Ultimate Fighter Season 30 sadly could not be matched in the finale, where Walker lost to Juliana Miller. Despite that, she too has displayed a lot of potential, especially with her wrestling prowess. Her main area of weakness/concern should be her gas tank. In her last couple of outings (especially in the TUF finale), Walker displayed a tendency to mismanage her stamina, which has led to her losing the fight. If this becomes manageable for her, then Brogan Walker could be a problem for this division.

Iasmin Lucindo vs Brogan Walker Prediction: Expect An Action-Packed 3 Rounds

This fight will be highly entertaining, because both fighters need to put on a show.

If Iasmin Lucindo can keep this fight on the feet, then she has a very good chance of securing the win. Her record of knockouts and strength of standup lends very well to her abilities here. Plus, unlike Brogan Walker, Iasmin Lucindo has a very good gas tank, which helps..massively.

Brogan Walker either wins or loses this fight by her ability to get Iasmin Lucindo down to the mat. If Brogan Walker can take Iasmin Lucindo down, then the dynamic of this fight is suddenly turned on its head. Walker’s wrestling history and pedigree is very impressive indeed, so if she can keep this fight on the ground, she can grind out a win.

Ultimately though, I think Iasmin Lucindo will win. I think cardio is a big factor in this fight, and I am just not convinced by Brogan Walker’s gas tank. It has let her down on several occasions, and at 33 years old, I don’t see it getting any better. Iasmin Lucindo, on the other hand, is 12 years Walker’s junior, with so much room to improve and develop. I think Iasmin Lucindo will manage the distance, and box her way to a decision in a highly entertaining fight.

Official Prediction: Iasmin Lucindo to win via decision.