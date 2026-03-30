Demetrious Johnson Reflects on Undocumented Journey After UFC Hall of Fame Recognition

While UFC Seattle delivered a night of explosive action, featuring 11 finishes in 13 bouts and a fourth straight setback for Israel Adesanya against Joe Pyfer in the main event, another major moment stole attention away from the Octagon. Demetrious Johnson was announced as the latest inductee into the UFC Hall of Fame this July during International Fight Week.

Entering as the 18th member of the Modern Wing, ‘Mighty Mouse’ leaves behind one of the most decorated legacies in MMA history. Across a 14-year career and 30 professional bouts, Johnson compiled an impressive 25-4-1 record (17-3-1 in the UFC/WEC).

His reign over the flyweight division remains unmatched, as he defended the UFC flyweight title 11 consecutive times between 2013 and 2017, breaking the previous record of 10 set by Anderson Silva. During that run, he defeated elite competition, including Miguel Torres, John Dodson, Joseph Benavidez, Kyoji Horiguchi, Henry Cejudo, and Yuya Wakamatsu. Following his split decision loss to Cejudo in 2018, Johnson became part of one of the most unique transactions in MMA history.

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The UFC traded him to ONE Championship in exchange for Ben Askren. Johnson would go on to compete exclusively under the ONE banner from 2019 until his retirement, winning five of his next six fights, capturing the flyweight World Grand Prix title, and eventually becoming the promotion’s flyweight champion with one successful defense. He officially stepped away from the sport after vacating the title following a successful defense in 2023.

A tribute video aired during the UFC Seattle broadcast showcased highlights from Johnson’s historic title reign, reinforcing his place as one of the greatest fighters of all time. UFC CEO Dana White even labeled him the undisputed GOAT of the 125-pound division.

Reflecting on the moment backstage, Johnson admitted the footage stirred mixed emotions, particularly due to how little of his journey he documented at the time. “I loved to see the video. That’s one thing I regret about my career is not documenting it all, like the training sessions, the lead-up to the fights, after the fights.”

He added, “I never got the opportunity to do that and for me to be able to see a piece of it, because I was a part of the UFC from 2010 from WEC all the way to 2018, so that’s a lot of footage… I just wish I would have done that and [to] be able to see it and show my daughter and my kids, it was awesome.”

Even before his Hall of Fame induction, Johnson’s legacy remains firmly intact. He holds the longest flyweight title reign in UFC history at 2,142 days, the second-longest in company history, along with the longest win streak in the division (13) and the most title fight victories at flyweight (12), which ranks third all-time across all divisions.

His excellence was also recognized with multiple accolades, including Fighter of the Year honors from FOX Sports in 2013 and from ESPN and Sports Illustrated in 2017. He also earned Submission of the Year in 2017 from the Fighters Only World MMA Awards, ESPN, and MMA Fighting.

More importantly, Johnson’s dominance helped legitimize and elevate the 125-pound division on a global scale. Now, with his Hall of Fame induction on the horizon, ‘Mighty Mouse’ rightfully takes his place among the sport’s all-time greats.