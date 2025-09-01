Demetrious Johnson Calls Craig Jones a Better Promoter Than Dana White

Dana White is arguably the most influential figure in the history of American MMA. What the Las Vegas native has achieved with the UFC since becoming president in 2001 is nothing short of extraordinary. Back then, the promotion was on the brink of collapse under its former SEG ownership. White convinced his childhood friends, the Fertitta brothers, to purchase the company and give it a much-needed lifeline. Fast forward to 2025, and the UFC is now valued at nearly $13 billion, having just signed a major seven-year broadcasting deal with Paramount following successful partnerships with industry giants like ESPN and FOX.

This growth is impressive when one considers that, at one point, the sport was banned in 36 of 50 U.S. states, with Arizona senator John McCain famously dismissing it as human cockfighting. Taking MMA from those dark ages to a mainstream, global phenomenon is a monumental achievement, and under White’s leadership, the UFC has become a true sports empire. By most accounts, that makes him one of the greatest executives in sports history. But if you ask Demetrious Johnson, his answer might be a little different.

Demetrious Johnson Hails Craig Jones’ CJI and Highlights the Evolution of Modern Fight Promotion

When it comes to fighting, ‘Mighty Mouse’ is among the best to ever do it. As the UFC’s inaugural flyweight champion, he racked up a record-breaking 11 consecutive title defenses between 2012 and 2018. But when it comes to promoting, Johnson doesn’t see Dana White as the greatest in combat sports. According to him, that honor belongs to BJJ star Craig Jones.

Earlier this week, Johnson hosted a debate between Jones and fellow BJJ legend Mikey Musumeci on his Mighty YouTube channel, where he shared just how impressed he is with Jones’ promotional skills. For context, Jones recently held the second edition of the Craig Jones Invitational (CJI).

He was initially scheduled to face wrestling superstar Gable Steveson, but when Steveson pulled out due to injury, Chael Sonnen stepped in, only to be submitted in under 30 seconds by a buggy choke. The event, streamed for free on YouTube, drew huge attention, with Jones openly admitting that he tricks viewers into watching elite grappling through his bold antics.

Johnson compared Jones’ approach to his own experiences in the UFC, recalling how a commercial filmed for his fight with Henry Cejudo was scrapped after headliner Jon Jones was pulled from the event following a controversy.

“They could have used it, turned it, done different things to be able to market me,” Johnson explained. “But they don’t do it, and it’s funny now when you look at how you have the promoter, then you have the athlete.”

He added, “It’s the promoter’s job to promote the athlete’s fight, but nowadays they throw it more on the athlete to promote the event.”

When Jones pointed out that this isn’t the case with the CJI, Johnson didn’t hold back his praise: “You’re a better promoter than Dana White, you’re killing it.”

For the unversed, the Craig Jones Invitational is a professional grappling tournament created by Jones in 2024. The event was born out of Jones’ push for better pay for athletes in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu. To make that vision a reality, he launched his own event at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas.

The inaugural CJI made waves by awarding $1 million to the winners in two weight classes and $10,001 to every competitor, ensuring that every athlete got paid. Matches took place in “the pit,” a unique slanted-walled competition area designed to keep the action fast-paced and continuous.

After a wildly successful first edition, CJI returned in 2025 with an even bigger setup, a new team-based format, an openweight women’s bracket with a $100,000 prize, and a blockbuster super fight between Jones and Olympic gold medalist Gable Steveson. As already mentioned, this was scrapped after Steveson pulled out due to an injury and was replaced by UFC legend Chael Sonnen.