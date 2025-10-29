Bloodied Bryce Mitchell Dodges $2K Doctor Fee With Zero-Cost Fix After Seeking Fans’ Help to Repair His Broken Nose

UFC featherweight Bryce Mitchell has never been one to follow the traditional playbook, and his latest move proves it. The Arkansas native broke his nose during a training session in late October and turned to social media for help after being quoted $2,000 by doctors.

Instead of forking over the cash, Mitchell crowdsourced a solution from his followers. That time, it was clear that the Arkansas star loves his wallet a lot. Thankfully, the help-seeking post came in handy for him, and now he has his broken nose fixed for free.

Bryce Mitchell Finds Very Budget-Friendly Fix for His Broken Nose

The whole thing unfolded on Instagram. Mitchell appeared with tissues jammed up his nose and his face swollen with blood surrounding his nose, looking like he’d just gone a few rounds with a heavyweight. In his first video, he explained the situation in his usual blunt style.

“I need my nose straightened out. I just got it broken, you can tell it’s sideways,” Mitchell explained. He continued ranting about the medical costs, “Dude, the doctors are so expensive. They’re $2000 or some sh*t just to set my nose. Can somebody in Arkansas, by the grace of God, please set my nose back for free?”

UFC fighter Bryce Mitchell just broke his nose and asked if any of his fans can fix it 💀 “The doctors are so expensive. Can somebody please set my nose back for free?” 😭 pic.twitter.com/N03M3Eq11o — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) October 29, 2025



The 31-year-old clearly didn’t want to shell out for traditional medical care because of the steep price tag. He was looking for a budget-friendly solution, and thankfully, he found a perfect one after his desperate social media callout.

A buddy eventually came through and reset Mitchell’s nose. The best part? His friend helped him fix it without charging him.

In a follow-up video posted after getting his breathing part fixed, Mitchell showed some humility about the whole ordeal. He told his followers he was improving and apologized for his initial panic.

Update: Bryce Mitchell got his nose fixed “I apologize for looking for a cheapskate… my buddy did fix it for free. When I ripped my nuts in half it was only $1250. That was the best $1250 I ever spent.” 😭😭 🎥 @ThugnastyMMA https://t.co/DnFvstQPKH pic.twitter.com/ravPELJKkm — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) October 29, 2025



“Hey, I want to let you all know that I’m doing really good… I’m totally healed, thank the lord,” he said with relief in his voice. He then admitted his brain went into survival mode when the injury happened, and his first thought was about the financial hit rather than his actual health.

But Mitchell wasn’t done. He dropped perhaps the most “Thug Nasty” line of the entire saga when he compared his nose injury to another infamous incident.

He said, “My buddy did fix it for free. When I ripped my nuts in half it was only $1250. That was the best $1250 I ever spent,” referencing a gruesome training accident from his past that became part of UFC folklore. However, he didn’t explain exactly how he broke his nose during training

Bryce Mitchell Regrets Ever Supporting Trump After Admitting He Was Deceived

Just days before the nose incident, he made headlines for a political subject. The surprising part? The UFC fighter who once said he’d “take a bullet” for Donald Trump posted a video on Friday, announcing he’s “not with Donald Trump anymore.”

Mitchell explained his reasons for withdrawing support, starting with Trump’s handling of the Jeffrey Epstein files. “I do not like the guy at all. The first thing for me was he didn’t release the Epstein files. They’re even acting like they didn’t exist,” Mitchell said.

UFC fighter Bryce Mitchell rescinds his support for Trump, suggesting he’s the biblical Antichrist. pic.twitter.com/M3yI57F6M1 — Molly Ploofkins (@Mollyploofkins) October 26, 2025



He also criticized Trump’s foreign policy, particularly regarding aid to Israel and Ukraine, saying the president was “putting America last.” As a farmer himself, Mitchell took particular issue with Trump blaming beef farmers for rising meat prices.

Now this is politics. One move from the leader will make you feel proud, and another will make you feel disconnected. Trump is the president now and did precisely what he thought best to make America great again.

