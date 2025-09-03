MMA Community Rallies Behind Ben Askren as He Jogged for the First Time Since Life-Saving Double Lung Transplant

Ben Askren has always embodied what it means to be a fighter. Not just inside the cage but in life itself. For those unaware, the former UFC star endured a terrifying battle with necrotizing pneumonia, spending 45 days in a coma before undergoing a double lung transplant. During that harrowing ordeal, the NCAA wrestling standout shed over 50 pounds but somehow pulled through, turning his story into one of sheer willpower. After an initial 59-day hospital stay, Askren was discharged, only to be readmitted in late July due to fears of a potential infection.

His wife, Amy Askren, shared emotional updates at the time, revealing that he had been placed on life support as the family prayed for a miracle. Earlier this month, Askren shared that he had been released from the hospital and was finally headed home. Sadly, his homecoming was short-lived and lasted just a week before doctors, concerned about infection risks, called him back. Staying true to his fighter’s mindset, Askren downplayed the setback, captioning his post with: “Stockdale Paradox: It wasn’t always going to be smooth.”

Chris Weidman, Jon Anik, and Others React to Ben Askren’s Jogging Footage

In the days since, ‘Funky’ has given fans a reason to smile. He’s begun sharing videos of his first steps toward recovery, slowly rebuilding the strength lost during his prolonged hospitalization. For fans and friends alike, seeing Askren back on his feet is nothing short of inspiring. And in a video released yesterday, it seems that the former ONE FC double champion is getting better than ever.

For the first time since his life-threatening illness, the former UFC star has started running again. Despite spending much of the year in and out of the hospital, Askren shared an uplifting update on Tuesday.

“Wanted to set my record so bad [so found] a way to make it happen!!” he wrote on social media, adding, “[First] time jogging since before [the] sickness.”

The post included a short video of Askren jogging up and down what appeared to be a hospital corridor. And the MMA fraternity was quick to react to this inspirational piece of footage. Former middleweight champion Chris Weidman hyped him up with, “Let’s go, man! That’s crazy!” while women’s flyweight star Maycee Barber simply wrote, “Let’s go!”.

WEC legend Urijah Faber dropped some fire and fist emojis, and UFC commentator Jon Anik echoed the excitement with, “Let’s gooooooooooo.” Others joined in too as Karate Combat standout Weber Almeida called him, “Very good champion,” and former UFC title challenger Gray Maynard encouraged, “Keep up the good work, Ben!”

Just two weeks ago, Daniel Cormier visited Askren at his home, where the two shared a lighthearted moment playing disc golf, footage Askren proudly posted for his fans. Askren’s journey has been nothing short of grueling. In early July, he reflected on his battle with pneumonia, reading back diary entries that detailed his harrowing experience.

He admitted he doesn’t remember anything between May 28 and July 2 and, after reading through his wife’s journal, confessed that he felt like dying four times. Once one of the most dominant wrestlers on the planet, Askren’s combat sports résumé is legendary. He won titles in both Bellator and ONE Championship before moving to the UFC in 2019.

He fought three times inside the Octagon and competed in the 2008 Olympic Games after a stellar collegiate career that included two NCAA Division I national titles. Askren retired from professional fighting in 2021 after his lone boxing match against Jake Paul, but remains a beloved figure in the sport.