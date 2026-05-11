Zuffa Boxing 06: Win for Shane Mosley Jr. Leads Night of Upsets

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Shane Mosley Jr. scored the biggest win of his career with an impressive upset victory over hard-hitting former title challenger Serhii Bohachuk by seventh-round TKO.

scored the biggest win of his career with an impressive upset victory over hard-hitting former title challenger by seventh-round TKO. Mosley Jr., the son of Hall of Fame great ‘Sugar’ Shane Mosley, led an entertaining Zuffa Boxing 06 card full of upset wins.

Zuffa Boxing promoter Dana White said his new boxing venture is already showing its potential just four months into its effort.

With his grandfather Jack and his Hall of Fame father ‘Sugar’ Shane Mosley looking on, 35-year-old Shane Mosley Jr. outslugged hard-hitting veteran Serhii Bohachuk of Ukraine and scored an upset knockout victory, one of several surprising upsets on the Zuffa Boxing 06 card Sunday night.

HE JUST DID THAT 🤯 Shane Mosley with the TKO in the main event at #ZuffaBoxing06! pic.twitter.com/l6Hu4MkcID — Zuffa_Boxing (@Zuffa_Boxing) May 11, 2026

Six cards in, credit to Zuffa Boxing for delivering an undeniably entertaining card from start to finish. It was fun to watch, the kind that makes and keeps new fans of boxing.

Zuffa Boxing’s Dana White called it a great card, top to bottom. “At the end of 2026, judge us by our body of work as we head into 2027,” said White. “Look at what we’ve done in four months. Look at how these guys are fighting right now. Tonight was a great card, and it’s only going to get better.

“Now we already have guys calling each other out within our universe here. This is how it works. We want everybody to fight here!”

Bohachuk (27-4, 24 KOs), a title challenger in the super welterweight division with a narrow loss against Vergil Ortiz Jr., declared he was the far hungrier fighter than Mosley Jr. But the 35-year-old Mosley Jr. (23-5, 12 KOs) prove him and many doubters including the oddsmakers dead wrong.

“He said I wasn’t hungry. I showed him. I told him I was going to show him,” said Mosley Jr.

“I toughed it out, and I was just chucking him. He wanted to stay here and bang. I’ll show you what power boxing is,” said Mosley Jr., a nod to his grandfather Jack who was his amateur coach.

Mosley Jr. came in on Sunday with a three-fight winning streak, gaining steam with each fight. It all seemed to culminate in his performance against Bohachuk. Everyone knows Bohachuk as a volume puncher with unreal stamina. Mosley did not shy away from a close-quarters fight. It was hard not to wonder what Mosley Jr. was thinking by trying to outslug Bohachuk.

But it was an even fight with both men landing hard shots through the first three rounds. At the very end of round three, Mosley Jr. landed a hard right hand that sent Bohachuk halfway across the ring. He said he knew that’s where he had him.

Mosley kept pace with Bohachuk through the next few rounds until he saw his opportunity again. “In the fifth round, you saw me deliver the one-two, real hard. I wanted to see if it was still open. It wasn’t it yet, so I thought, ‘I’ll come back to it.’”

Mosley Jr. was good to his word, drilling the same hard right hand and this time changing his fate, dropping Bohachuk. Bohachuk got up but was barely able to continue. Referee Thomas Taylor gave him his chance, and Mosley unloaded to make it stick as Taylor stopped the fight at 2:38 of the round.

At the time of the stoppage. Bohachuk was up 48-47 on two cards, with the third reading 48-47 for Mosley Jr.

“I’ve been mad every day. I’m just trying hard. I’m working hard every single day to lift up my family, to lift up my Mosleys, and I want them to see that through adversity, through defeat, through struggle, you can come back and make something of yourself no matter what, if you’re resilient,” said Mosley Jr.

Mosley Jr. didn’t hesitate to call out his next Zuffa opponent. “So there was a guy they brought in on the very first Zuffa card in the main event. His name is Callum Walsh. Where’s he at? I just can’t wait to be king! Let’s go!” said Mosley Jr., taunting the Irish-born Walsh known as ‘King Callum.’

Julian Rodriguez Dominates James Perella in Co-Main

Julian “Hammer Hands” Rodriguez of New Jersey (26-1, 15 KOs) had a much easier path to victory, but he gave it his all against undefeated James Perella of Massachusetts (21-1 15 KOs), scoring a seventh-round knockout on the way to a near-shutdown decision win. Scores were 100-89, 98-91, and 98-91.

Perella had a significant height and reach advantage, but it didn’t take Rodriguez long to figure out how to close the gap on his taller opponent, using the real estate available to go to the body. The knockdown was the first ever suffered by Perella as a pro.

The opening fight on the main card kicked off the run of upsets. Mexican Olympic bronze medalist Misael Rodriguez (16-1, 8 KOs) suffered his first loss against Andreas Katzourakis (17-0, 11 KOs) of Greece, who trains in Houston.

It was a solid victory. We’ll say it: Katzourakis fought toe to toe with Rodriguez in Mexican style, bringing the action and being willing to trade on the inside. And just as had in his previous fight against Brandon Adams, it worked. “If you told me 10, 15 years ago I would be right here, it’s a happy Andreas. I’m happy in the moment, happy to perform like that.”

Katzourakis said his goal is to be the only world champion from Greece. He said before the main event, he’d like to fight the winner. He may get his chance if Mosley Jr. vs Walsh doesn’t happen right away.

Notes From The Undercard

Suray Mahmutovic of San Francisco (9-1-1, 6 KOs) got in on the upset party, surviving a knockdown to come back for a split-decision win over undefeated Raphael Monny of France (9-1, 3 KOs).

Mahmutovic ignored the oddsmakers, taking control early by outboxing Monny. But Monny caught Mahmutovic with a big overhand right in the second round, and it looks like Mahmutovic’s opportunity had vanished. He was hurt again in the third round but recovered and began to pick off the hard shots thrown at him through the rest of the fight. He won nearly all the remaining rounds to get the upset with scores of 77-74 and 76-75, with the third card going to Monny, 76-75.

Five-to-one underdog Ivan Ortiz of Guadalajara (14-0-2, 9 KOs) paid no attention to the oddsmakers, taking it to highly regarded lightweight prospect Justin Viloria of Whittier, California (12-1, 8 KOs) and scoring an upset victory in a close fight on the strength of a seventh-round knockdown. It made the difference on the cards, giving Ortiz the upset decision with scores of 78-73, 76-75, and 76-75. Both fighters were surprised by the scores.

Ortiz engaged Viloria, and the Californian was willing to exchange. Villoria had the edge in the early rounds, but Ortiz gained ground through the middle rounds.

During a wild exchange in the final seconds of the fourth, Viloria briefly touched down, but it was immediately ruled a slip. It appeared Villoria touched his glove to the canvas at the end of the fourth round, but it was ruled a slip. It gave Ortiz a shot of confidence and might have pressed his buttons to get some payback. He had two solid rounds in the fifth and sixth before scoring the knockdown in the seventh. Villoria survived to the final bell only to suffer his first loss.

Heavyweight prospect Da’Mazion Vanhouter of St. Petersburg, Florida (12-0, 9 KOs) scored an impressive first-round knockout over Raphael Murphy (18-2, 14 KOs). It didn’t matter to the 21 year old Vanhouter that his opponent outweighed him by 30 pounds. He employed excellent handspeed and accuracy to tee off on Murphy. Referee Tony Weeks stepped in to stop the fight just 66 seconds after it started.

Vanhouter said he’s become more disciplined about his diet and training, and the results certainly showed it.

Uzbeki light heavyweight amateur talent Rakhmatullo Boymatov made an impressive debut, drilling late replacement opponent Caleb Hall of San Diego (6-2-2, 4 KOs), who was outgunned from the start. Every punch Boymatov landed was as solid as a rock, sending shockwaves through the Meta APEX. Hall took the shots as well as anyone could have, but referee Celestino Ruiz stepped in at 2:42 of the round.

Bantamweight Alexis Alvarado of La Puente, California (10-1-1, 5 KOs) finally got his rescheduled fight against undefeated Emiliano Cardenas of Union City, California (10-1, 4 KOs) after Cardenas was forced to withdraw from Zuffa Boxing 05 due to illness.

Alvarado delivered Cardenas his first defeat with a majority decision win. Scores were 58-56, 58-56, and 57-57. Alvarado used a combination of ring generalship and pressure to get the better of Cardenas. He forced Cardenas into a slugfest by staying right on top of him and keeping Cardenas on the back foot.

Cardenas struggled to change the narrative, but Alvarado kept coming. In the final round, knowing he might be losing on the cards, Cardenas tried to stop Alvarado with whatever he had left, but couldn’t make it happen.