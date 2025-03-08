Zayas vs Teixeira Purse: Who’s in for the Sweetest Night?

Xander Zayas will feel the love of New York’s Puerto Rican community when he walks into Madison Square Garden this weekend to take on Patrick Teixiera. The 21-year-old is a rising star in the junior welterweight division. Now, he must prove his mettle against a proven warrior like Teixiera. How much money is involved in the upcoming New York spectacle? We spill the beans in our Zayas vs Texeira purse analysis.

Zayas vs Teixeira Purse: Prospect or Veteran, Who Will Win Big?

Xander Zayas is one of the most exciting names in the current boxing scene, who has impressed fans and pundits with his incredible fighting style. The young Puerto Rican should feel right at home in front of the Hulu Theater crowd, which will have a strong Isla del Encanto representation.

He heads into this bout with an undefeated record of 18-0. Zayas has an excellent knockout record as well, with a dozen of his wins coming from flooring his opponents. His dominance extends back to his amateur days, where he started winning fights at the young age of six.

Zayas went on to claim a remarkable five Puerto Rican National Championships. His success continued in the United States, securing gold medals at both the 2017 and 2018 U.S. National Championships before turning professional.

Texeira, however, will not be looking forward to serving as the stepping stone to Zayas’ journey to greatness. He is a seasoned fighter with a wealth of experience. The former WBO super welterweight champion has won 34 matches and lost only four times.

After a tough defeat against Brian Castano that cost him his belt, he hit a rough patch, losing three fights in a row. Texeira has bounced back with three impressive victories, all by knockout, proving he still commands respect as a formidable fighter. Now, he’s determined to climb back to the top and challenge for another title shot.

Fighter Payouts – Zayas vs Teixeira

While Xander Zayas might be the locomotive in the hype train for this fight, he might not be the highest receiver of the Zayas vs Teixeira payouts.

Zayas vs Teixeira prize money information is scarce at this moment, so we dug deeper to make some informed predictions.

There have been conflicting reports regarding Teixeira’s past earnings. Teixeira has reportedly accumulated a net worth of nearly $2 million from his 18 professional fights. We don’t think he has received more than $150k in guaranteed purse money from any of his fights.

We think Zayas will make somewhere around the $150k mark in the upcoming fight against Teixeira.

The Brazilian, on the other hand, has drawn higher numbers from his bouts. As a former division champion, Teixeira will rake in higher amounts.

Our estimation is that Teixeira will walk away with $250k regardless of the outcome of the fight.

In terms of boxing fighter pay, Zayas vs Teixeira is not going to be one of the grandest events of the year. But, it comes with immense implications for both fighters.

For Zayas, a win here will cement his status as one of the rising stars, while for Teixeira, it will reignite his fading hopes of a renewed title challenge.